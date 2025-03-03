Advertisement
AD

    'XRP Is a Global Standard': Cardano Creator Ends US Reserve Doubts

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 3/03/2025 - 10:47
    XRP belongs to US Reserve? Cardano creator speaks out
    Advertisement
    'XRP Is a Global Standard': Cardano Creator Ends US Reserve Doubts
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP in the U.S. Strategic Reserve. Let that sink in. A crypto asset, alongside Cardano (ADA), making its way into one of the most significant financial safety nets in the world. The news broke yesterday. As expected, it did not go unnoticed.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin in a reserve? Sure, people get that. It is digital gold, or so the argument goes. But XRP? That is where the questions started rolling in. 

    Related
    Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion XRP Tokens Following Crypto Reserve Announcement
    Mon, 03/03/2025 - 07:12
    Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion XRP Tokens Following Crypto Reserve Announcement
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Stunning Fact About Bitcoin and Gold
    Peter Schiff on XRP Reserve: ‘Who the Hell Would Need That?’
    XRP Needs This Breakthrough for Price Skyrocketing, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Won't Join Market Recovery? Ethereum (ETH) Needs 26% to Make It All Back
    Saylor Reacts to Major Crypto Reserve Announcement

    Peter Schiff, never one to hold back, pointed out his confusion. If gold belongs in reserves, and Bitcoin is supposedly the digital version of it, then the logic for a Bitcoin reserve - whether he agrees with it or not - makes sense. But XRP? What’s the rationale?

    Advertisement

    Global standard

    Enter Charles Hoskinson, the man behind Cardano. His take is that XRP has earned its place. It has solid tech, has been around for over a decade and has weathered every major market shift thrown at it. It is global. It is standardized. 

    Perhaps most importantly, its community is one of the strongest out there. To him, the decision to include it in the reserve was the right call.

    Related
    Peter Schiff on XRP Reserve: ‘Who the Hell Would Need That?’
    Mon, 03/03/2025 - 05:53
    Peter Schiff on XRP Reserve: ‘Who the Hell Would Need That?’
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Not everyone saw that response coming. The reaction from the Ripple side was just as noteworthy. The CTO of the crypto company, David Schwartz, who is one of the minds behind XRP Ledger, was caught off guard. 

    Now, XRP and ADA sitting in a national reserve? That is a new chapter in the crypto story. Bitcoin has always been the center of these discussions, but this decision makes the U.S. go broader.

    Crypto is not just Bitcoin anymore, at least at this moment, and this move signals recognition of alternative assets in a space once dominated by a single narrative.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #Cardano News #Cardano

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 3, 2025 - 10:23
    Ripple CTO Surveys XRP Army For ‘Best Arguments’ to Support Crypto Reserve
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 3, 2025 - 9:24
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Just Performed Massive Fakeout
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Expo Returns to Santa Clara for North America Edition: Essential Gathering for Innovators in AI, Automation, and Digital Strategy
    100 Million: How $FAM is Redefining the Future of Community-Driven Memecoins on the TON Blockchain
    Recognizing Excellence at the Connected Banking Awards 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'XRP Is a Global Standard': Cardano Creator Ends US Reserve Doubts
    Ripple CTO Surveys XRP Army For ‘Best Arguments’ to Support Crypto Reserve
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Just Performed Massive Fakeout
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD