'XRP Is a Global Standard': Cardano Creator Ends US Reserve Doubts

XRP in the U.S. Strategic Reserve. Let that sink in. A crypto asset, alongside Cardano (ADA), making its way into one of the most significant financial safety nets in the world. The news broke yesterday. As expected, it did not go unnoticed.

Advertisement

Bitcoin in a reserve? Sure, people get that. It is digital gold, or so the argument goes. But XRP? That is where the questions started rolling in.

Peter Schiff, never one to hold back, pointed out his confusion. If gold belongs in reserves, and Bitcoin is supposedly the digital version of it, then the logic for a Bitcoin reserve - whether he agrees with it or not - makes sense. But XRP? What’s the rationale?

Advertisement

Global standard

Enter Charles Hoskinson, the man behind Cardano. His take is that XRP has earned its place. It has solid tech, has been around for over a decade and has weathered every major market shift thrown at it. It is global. It is standardized.

Perhaps most importantly, its community is one of the strongest out there. To him, the decision to include it in the reserve was the right call.

Not everyone saw that response coming. The reaction from the Ripple side was just as noteworthy. The CTO of the crypto company, David Schwartz, who is one of the minds behind XRP Ledger, was caught off guard.

Now, XRP and ADA sitting in a national reserve? That is a new chapter in the crypto story. Bitcoin has always been the center of these discussions, but this decision makes the U.S. go broader.

Crypto is not just Bitcoin anymore, at least at this moment, and this move signals recognition of alternative assets in a space once dominated by a single narrative.