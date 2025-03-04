Ripple Unveils 5 Key Steps to Unlocking Mass Stablecoin Adoption

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent social media post, Ripple behemoth proposed what five key steps need to be taken to ensure that stablecoins become adopted by market players en masse.

In January this year, the stablecoin market surpassed the $210 billion mark and it does not seem like this high speed is likely to slow down any time soon.

Stablecoin market keeps growing

Ripple has underscored that one of the popularity ingredients of stablecoins is that they combine the reliability of fiat currencies with the high efficiency level of decentralized finance. What stablecoins are efficiently doing is that they handle the increasing marker demands set forth by globalization, emerging markets – particularly, filling the need for real-time cross-border payments and remittances.

Stablecoins are on the rise with over $220B in value circulating. 🌏

What’s needed to unlock mass adoption? https://t.co/Sh6GXTSaOK



1️⃣ Global regulatory alignment

2️⃣ Reliable reserves & risk controls

3️⃣ Compliance-driven approach

4️⃣ Enterprise-grade custody

5️⃣ Seamless customer… — Ripple (@Ripple) March 4, 2025

However, Ripple believes that to unlock the full potential of stablecoins and allow the world to use them, much more than tech advancement is required. In particular, a robust regulatory framework must also be in place.

Ripple also mentioned its recent big partnership with StraitsX and the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN). They have revealed the result of their recent roundtable discussion about the future of stablecoins, especially those backed by fiat, and how to unlock their potential best. The discussion took place in early November in Singapore during the 2024 Singapore Fintech Festival. However, the key five steps remain highly relevant now.

Key 5 steps to mass adoption of stablecoins

The first step is to ensure a global regulatory framework that considers local nuances in various countries. Local financial environments regulate the issuance and usage of stablecoins.

To start issuing stablecoins, there is a big need for regulatory frameworks to begin providing consistency in local jurisdictions, Ripple says.

The second key step is that stablecoin issuing companies must start giving the highest priority to demonstrating operational transparency and reliability. In order to avoid de-pegging of stablecoins, issuers are recommended to diversify their relationships with banks and payment rails.

The third important step is for stablecoin issuers to begin building a culture focused on compliance, which includes proactive collaboration with such organizations as FATF, as well as self-regulation.

The final two steps include implementing secure custody practices for enterprises and improving user experience to boost institutional adoption.