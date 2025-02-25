DOGE Price Prediction for February 25

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

There are no reversal signals on the cryptocurrency market so far, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has declined by 10.46% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is on its way back to the local support of $0.1972. If bears' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the $0.19-$0.1950 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should pay attention to the candle's closure in terms of the $0.20377 level.

If it happens around it or below, the energy might be enough for a further decline to the support of $0.1750.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, there are no reversal signals so far. If the bar closes below $0.20 and with no long wick, one can expect a test of the $0.15-$0.17 range shortly.

DOGE is trading at $0.2026 at press time.