    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 1

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 1/03/2025 - 13:56
    How long will bearish trend of Cardano (ADA) last?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The prices of most cryptocurrencies are going up today, according to CoinStats.

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 5.76% since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is on the way to the local support of $0.6286. If the daily candle closes around that mark, there is a chance of a level breakout, followed by a further decline to the $0.62 range.

    On the daily time frame, the picture is bearish as the bar is about to close near the recently formed support of $0.6263.

    If bulls cannot seize the initiative, one can expect a test of the $0.60 area soon.

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If a return to the nearest zone of $0.70 does not happen, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.5192 level.

    ADA is trading at $0.6322 at press time.

