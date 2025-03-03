Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum to $6,000? Peter Brandt Highlights Key Chart Pattern

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 3/03/2025 - 14:42
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt shares perspective on ETH price as crypto market rebounds
    Advertisement
    Ethereum to $6,000? Peter Brandt Highlights Key Chart Pattern
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As the crypto market kicks off March on a positive note, veteran trader Peter Brandt shared his perspective on Ethereum's price action. In a tweet, Brandt stated that the "Ethereum (ETH) chart can now be viewed as a potential 11-month rectangle."

    Advertisement

    The rectangle chart pattern, noted by Brandt, occurs when the price is bounded by parallel support and resistance levels. A rectangle exhibits a period of consolidation or indecision between buyers and sellers, with neither yet dominating. The price will repeatedly "test" the support and resistance levels before breaking out.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin to Do Better Than $150,000 This Year: Fundstrat’s Expert Tom Lee
    US Crypto Czar Promises Proof of Selling All His Crypto and Bitcoin ETFs
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Stunning Fact About Bitcoin and Gold
    Peter Schiff on XRP Reserve: ‘Who the Hell Would Need That?’

    Brandt accompanied his tweet with an ETHUSD monthly chart that highlighted a potential rectangle pattern formation with parallel support and resistance levels; Brandt indicated support at $2,150 and a breakout target of $6,004.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Peter Brandt Warns Ethereum (ETH) Bulls as Price Skyrockets Past $3,000
    Sat, 11/09/2024 - 13:15
    Peter Brandt Warns Ethereum (ETH) Bulls as Price Skyrockets Past $3,000
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Rectangle patterns frequently act as accumulation zones before a large breakout. In this case, a break above parallel resistance levels could trigger a surge in buying pressure, potentially sending ETH to new highs of $6,004, as indicated by Brandt. However, if ETH fails to break out, it may continue trading sideways within the rectangle or retest lower support levels.

    Ethereum price action

    At the time of writing, ETH was up 4.74% in the last 24 hours to $2,354. The announcement that Bitcoin and Ether would be included in a crypto strategic reserve helped ETH slightly rebound from last month's sharp declines.

    Related
    'Ethereum Is Completely Broken Utility Coin': Legendary Trader Peter Brandt
    Thu, 11/07/2024 - 16:05
    'Ethereum Is Completely Broken Utility Coin': Legendary Trader Peter Brandt
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    According to a recent Glassnode analysis, the largest accumulation zone for Ethereum is at $1,890, where 1.82 million ETH are held. This supply concentration began in August 2023, suggesting participation from cyclical investors with strong conviction. The level of $2,100 is the last notable accumulation level before the $1890 zone, but it holds only about 500,000 ETH — far less than the major support level below it.

    A two-year view of the ETH Cost Basis Distribution (CBD) indicated that ETH investors accumulating in August 2023 remained engaged. Some increased their cost basis in November 2024, buying into last year’s rally while avoiding major distribution at range highs.

    A six-month view shows strong engagement from investors with a cost basis much higher, particularly around $3,500. 

    #Ethereum News #Peter Brandt

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Mar 3, 2025 - 14:39
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 3
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Mar 3, 2025 - 14:34
    SUI and XRP Shine as Crypto Market Sees Record $2.9 Billion Outflows
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BiFinance Rises to Step into Second-Tier Exchange Echelon, Gains Favor from Many Head Blockchain Projects
    Fairspin Casino: Where Innovation Meets Excitement in the World of Crypto Gaming
    Join the 5th edition of Next Block Expo – March 19-20, 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum to $6,000? Peter Brandt Highlights Key Chart Pattern
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 3
    SUI and XRP Shine as Crypto Market Sees Record $2.9 Billion Outflows
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD