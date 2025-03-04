Advertisement
    Bitcoin and XRP Keep Plunging, Erasing Recent Gains

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 4/03/2025 - 5:48
    Bitcoin has plunged to the $82,000 level, erasing the reserve-driven rally
    Bitcoin and XRP Keep Plunging, Erasing Recent Gains
    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has now erased all of its gains since the announcement of a cryptocurrency reserve that took place on Sunday. 

    As reported by U.Today, the flagship cryptocurrency soared above the $94,000 level after it was revealed that BTC would be at the heart of the much-talked-about cryptocurrency reserve. 

    However, it ended plunged to $84,000 on Monday before further sliding to the $82,000 level. 

    Bitcoin and XRP Keep Plunging, Erasing Recent Gains
    Is Bitcoin (BTC) Ready for $100,000? Solana (SOL) Skyrockets, But in Wrong Way, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Is There Any Hope?
    Saylor Suddenly Changes Tune on XRP
    Bitcoin to Do Better Than $150,000 This Year: Fundstrat Expert Tom Lee

    XRP has also given up virtually all of its gains, plunging to as low as $2.21 on the Binance exchange.  

    As noted by analytics platform Santiment, many traders are hitting their "breaking points" due to extreme volatility. 

    The rally ended up being very short-lived, with many questioning the viability of such a reserve.  

    "Overall, there is definitely a notable level of grief, frustration, and flat-out anger across crypto social media," the firm noted. 

