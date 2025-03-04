Bitcoin and XRP Keep Plunging, Erasing Recent Gains

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has now erased all of its gains since the announcement of a cryptocurrency reserve that took place on Sunday.

As reported by U.Today, the flagship cryptocurrency soared above the $94,000 level after it was revealed that BTC would be at the heart of the much-talked-about cryptocurrency reserve.

However, it ended plunged to $84,000 on Monday before further sliding to the $82,000 level.

XRP has also given up virtually all of its gains, plunging to as low as $2.21 on the Binance exchange.

As noted by analytics platform Santiment, many traders are hitting their "breaking points" due to extreme volatility.

The rally ended up being very short-lived, with many questioning the viability of such a reserve.

"Overall, there is definitely a notable level of grief, frustration, and flat-out anger across crypto social media," the firm noted.