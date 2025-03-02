Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for March 2

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 2/03/2025 - 15:40
    Can rate of SHIB bounce back upcoming week?
    Buyers are controlling the situation at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has risen by 0.07% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 12.68%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is near the local support of $0.00001355. If a breakout happens, one can expect an ongoing decline to the $0.000013 range next week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the rate of the meme coin is on the way to the support level of $0.00001303.

    If a breakout happens, there is a possibility of a test of the $0.00001250 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, bears are also more powerful than bulls. If the weekly candle closes around the current prices, a fall to the $0.000010 area is the more likely scenario.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001357 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction

