SHIB Price Prediction for March 2

Buyers are controlling the situation at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has risen by 0.07% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 12.68%.

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is near the local support of $0.00001355. If a breakout happens, one can expect an ongoing decline to the $0.000013 range next week.

On the daily time frame, the rate of the meme coin is on the way to the support level of $0.00001303.

If a breakout happens, there is a possibility of a test of the $0.00001250 zone.

From the midterm point of view, bears are also more powerful than bulls. If the weekly candle closes around the current prices, a fall to the $0.000010 area is the more likely scenario.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001357 at press time.