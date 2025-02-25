Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Litecoin (LTC) Price Prediction for February 25

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 25/02/2025 - 14:31
    How long is correction of Litecoin (LTC) going to last?
    Cover image via U.Today

    The correction continues on the market, and all of the top 10 coins are in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    LTC/USD

    The price of Litecoin (LTC) has fallen by 9% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of LTC is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $106.08 and the resistance of $117.32. 

    As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $111.33. If its false breakout occurs, buyers might witness a local bounce back to the $115-$120 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating. In that case, one should focus on the nearest vital zone of $100. If it breaks out, there is a possibility of seeing a test of the support of $91.62 soon.

    Litecoin is trading at $111.85 at press time.

    #Litecoin Price Prediction

