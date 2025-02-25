Litecoin (LTC) Price Prediction for February 25

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The correction continues on the market, and all of the top 10 coins are in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

The price of Litecoin (LTC) has fallen by 9% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of LTC is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $106.08 and the resistance of $117.32.

As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $111.33. If its false breakout occurs, buyers might witness a local bounce back to the $115-$120 area.

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating. In that case, one should focus on the nearest vital zone of $100. If it breaks out, there is a possibility of seeing a test of the support of $91.62 soon.

Litecoin is trading at $111.85 at press time.