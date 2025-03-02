Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Price History Prediction: 33% Run Incoming?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 2/03/2025 - 16:40
    Popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) price history prediction points at 33% surge in March
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    March is here, and for Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders, it’s a month that is hard to ignore. The meme coin, currently hovering just above $0.0000145, is not exactly painting a picture of confidence. But if history has anything to say about it, this might just be the calm before the storm — or maybe not.

    Here’s the thing: March has been kind to SHIB in the past. Data from CryptoRank shows that, on average, the token has delivered a +33.7% return during this month. That’s not nothing, especially in the wild world of crypto.

    But before you get too excited, there’s a catch. The median return? A less thrilling -0.45%. So, while the average looks great, the reality is a bit more hit-or-miss.

    Article image
    Source: CryptoRank

    Take March 2024, for example. SHIB went on an absolute tear, skyrocketing by 145%. But then, the two Marches before that? Not so much. Prices wobbled between -9.65% and +0.43%, which is about as exciting as watching paint dry.

    Now, here’s where it gets tricky. SHIB has not been around all that long, so there’s not a ton of historical data to lean on. And even if there were, the crypto market has a habit of throwing curveballs. One day, everything is up; the next, it is down. Unpredictable doesn’t even begin to cover it.

    What does this mean for SHIB this March?

    Could we see another 33% jump? Maybe. Or maybe not. The truth is, no one really knows. What we do know is that volatility is pretty much guaranteed. For investors, that means keeping expectations in check and being ready for anything.

