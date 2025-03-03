Advertisement
AD

    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 1,700% in Volume, What's Going On?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 3/03/2025 - 12:29
    Cardano surpasses $10 billion in volumes as traders react to recent positive developments
    Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 1,700% in Volume, What's Going On?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA), the eighth largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has seen a 1,595% surge in trading volume, coupled with a 73% price increase in just 24 hours. According to CoinMarketCap data, Cardano's trading volume reached $10.34 billion, marking a 1,702% surge in the last 24 hours.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Cardano Trading Volumes, Courtesy: CoinMarketCap

    The cryptocurrency market roared into March with a rally, recouping some losses from its worst month since 2022. On Sunday, the U.S. unveiled plans for a strategic crypto reserve, further boosting market sentiment.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Loses Crucial Support Amid Market Sell-off, But It's Not Over Yet
    Fri, 02/28/2025 - 15:19
    Cardano (ADA) Loses Crucial Support Amid Market Sell-off, But It's Not Over Yet
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    US Crypto Czar Promises Proof Of Selling All His Crypto and Bitcoin ETFs
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Stunning Fact About Bitcoin and Gold
    Peter Schiff on XRP Reserve: ‘Who the Hell Would Need That?’
    XRP Needs This Breakthrough for Price Skyrocketing, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Won't Join Market Recovery? Ethereum (ETH) Needs 26% to Make It All Back

    The announcement that XRP, SOL and ADA would be included in a strategic crypto reserve drove the assets to skyrocket. The inclusion of XRP and ADA was unexpected, causing both cryptocurrencies to see massive rises on Sunday, outperforming most digital assets. Bitcoin and Ethereum would also be included in the reserve, helping them recover from last month's sharp declines.

    Advertisement

    What's happening?

    ADA sharply skyrocketed on the back of the positive news of its inclusion in a strategic reserve, jumping from lows of $0.644 to highs of $1.19, posting a massive green candlestick in Sunday's session. Traders jumped in to make profits from the recent market volatility, triggering a 1,700% surge in ADA trading volumes.

    Related
    Cardano Whales Are Buying More ADA, Here's Why Price Might Skyrocket
    Wed, 02/12/2025 - 10:11
    Cardano Whales Are Buying More ADA, Here's Why Price Might Skyrocket
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    At the time of writing, ADA had slightly erased its gains, dropping to lows of $0.926 in the early Monday session. At the time of writing, ADA was up 44% in the last 24 hours to $0.955, having briefly reached intraday highs of $1.19.

    With ADA briefly surpassing $1, bullish sentiment is at its highest in weeks. If buying pressure continues, Cardano could test resistance at $1.20 or $1.30.

    According to market observers, if expectations about the strategic reserve do not match reality, markets might potentially retreat.

    Furthermore, macroeconomic concerns remain an overhang that might force cryptocurrency prices to fall again if equities do the same. In the event of a decline, the daily moving averages of 50 and 200 at $0.85 and $0.664 may provide support.

    #Cardano News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 3, 2025 - 12:24
    XRP: Biggest 2.6 Million On-Chain Surge in 30 Days
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 3, 2025 - 12:08
    US Crypto Czar Promises Proof Of Selling All His Crypto and Bitcoin ETFs
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BiFinance Rises to Step into Second-Tier Exchange Echelon, Gains Favor from Many Head Blockchain Projects
    Fairspin Casino: Where Innovation Meets Excitement in the World of Crypto Gaming
    Join the 5th edition of Next Block Expo – March 19-20, 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 1,700% in Volume, What's Going On?
    XRP: Biggest 2.6 Million On-Chain Surge in 30 Days
    US Crypto Czar Promises Proof Of Selling All His Crypto and Bitcoin ETFs
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD