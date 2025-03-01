Dogecoin (DOGE) Sees Double-Digit Gains as Crypto Recovers, BONK and FLOKI Follow?

Advertisement

As the cryptocurrency segment slowly recovers from yesterday's devastating drop, the meme cryptos segment sends mixed signals to bulls. While the majority of dog-themed meme coins remain in red, some already got back to surging.

Dogecoin (DOGE) leading meme coin comeback

Dogecoin (DOGE), the oldest and largest meme cryptocurrency, surged by over 12% in hours today. The DOGE price on major spot trading platforms surged to $0.208 at the growing trading volume.

Yesterday, Dogecoin (DOGE), together with all major altcoins, erased all gains of the Q4, 2024 rally. It dipped below $0.15, which is the lowest position since the U.S. elections Nov. 5, 2024.

Many other mainstream meme coins are still in red today. Pepe (PEPE) is down by 4.6%, while Shiba Inu (SHIB) lost 1.3% of its market cap. Shiba Inu (SHIB) capitalization plunged below $8 billion.

Bonk (BONK), the second major stablecoin in green, added 0.5% in price. Bonk (BONK) capitalization is back to 10-digit zones, while the BONK price is over $0.00001326.

Net capitalization indicators of meme-associated segments are down by 2-3%, while the market benchmark for crypto is 1.2% up.

FLOKI loses its place in top 100 cryptos

FLOKI, another popular community cryptocurrency, lost 0.7% of its market cap, and was replaced by Tezos (XTZ) as the 100th largest crypto by market cap.

Amid the increased uncertainty, alternative Layer-1 blockchains Hedera (HBAR) and Celestia (TIA) are outperforming with 15.7% and 14.5% added overnight. Also, novel blockchain Sonic (S), successor of Fantom (FTM), added 8.3%.

As markets are sending mixed signals, both bears and bulls are struggling today. In the last 24 hours, liquidations exceeded $250 million; long and short positions are responsible for 51% and 49% of this notable volume.