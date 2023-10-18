Elon Musk's New Cryptic Tweet Triggers Hot Response From XRP and SHIB Lovers

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, boss of world-renowned innovative companies like Tesla, SpaceX, X and several others, has published a new X post on his personal account that attracted a lively response from the X community. Among them, the SHIB and XRP armies were quick to show their enthusiasm.

Somebody in the comment thread noted that this was another "cryptic" X post from the wealthiest entrepreneur in the world.

XRP, SHIB armies respond to Musk's tweet

What Elon Musk tweeted this time was a preposition and two letters – "In X S." As always, XRP fans likened the "X" to the XRP logo. This time, the reaction of the Shiba Inu army was also rich, as they likened the "S" to SHIB.

In $XRP we trust — XRP whale (@realXRPwhale) October 18, 2023

One of the members of the SHIB team, Vet Kusama, wrote: "In X Shi." Shi is a stablecoin that is currently in development by the Shiba Inu team, and it will be used in the whole SHIB ecosystem along with other tokens – SHIB, BONE, LEASH and TREAT. The latter has not been built yet either, along with SHI.

In 𝕏 Shi ❤️ — Vet KUSAMA ™ (@vetkusama) October 18, 2023

Many asked Musk in the comments what his fresh tweet means, offering their own versions. One commentator suggested that the meaning of "In X S" was most likely "In excess." That did not explain what Musk was referring to, though.

XRP advocate comments on "Ripple's XRP" mistake

Prominent Ripple and XRP advocate, founder of CryptoLaw.US John Deaton, has taken to the X platform to comment on a recent post of a large X account, @coinbureau, with over 819,000 followers.

In the video posted by that account, the blogger talks about XRP, referring to it as "Ripple’s XRP."

Deaton reminded the community that XRP is not a native coin of Ripple. These debates were stopped by the San Francisco-based blockchain giant Ripple Labs around five years ago, when it made an official statement that it had received the whole XRP supply from the XRP Ledger creators. David Schwartz, the current Ripple chief technology officer, was one of them. Ripple did not create XRPL, per that statement.

It will be cool when XRP is only referenced as XRP, instead of “@Ripple’s XRP.” To be fair to Guy, Ripple does own a lot of XRP, although it is now under 50%. I don’t believe Ripple had anything to do with this announcement or the integration so, maybe one day, the reporting will… https://t.co/FeDawtknZr — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) October 17, 2023

Deaton tweeted that "it will be cool when XRP is only referenced as XRP," instead of "Ripple's XRP." He admitted that the fintech behemoth does own a large amount of XRP, even though it is less than 50% now. He also stressed that he does not believe that Ripple has had anything to do with the announcement in the aforementioned video message in the tweet. He also expressed a hope that one day bloggers will get it right and speak not about "Ripple's XRP" but just about XRP and XRP holders.

BitPay calls news of XRP integration by Roblox a mistake

Another thing about the tweet in question is that the blogger stated that mobile phone game maker Roblox announced the integration of XRP into its system of payments. Roblox has more than 200,000,000 monthly active users. Merely within the first three months of this year, they spent a staggering $700,000,000 on in-game purchases, the video blogger says. Thanks to a tweet published by BitPay, the news was spread by multiple media outlets.

The tweet about that was recently published by BitPay crypto payment processor and Xsola – the company that manages in-game purchases with Roblox.

However, according to sources close to the matter, BitPay admitted that there was a mistake about the XRP integration by Roblox. The tweet was removed.