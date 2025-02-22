Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for February 22

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is mostly falling today, according to CoinStats.

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has declined by 2% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SOL might have set a local resistance level of $174.14. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, traders may see a drop to the $170 zone by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, bulls are trying to seize the initiative after yesterday's bearish closure. If the rate of SOL returns to $180 and fix above it, the upward move is likely to continue to the $185-$190 range within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is less bullish. In this case, one should focus on the weekly bar closure.

If it happens near the support of $157.82, there is a possibility of a more profound correction to the $120-$140 area.

SOL is trading at $173.44 at press time.