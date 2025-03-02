Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 2

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are in the green zone at the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 1.51% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is breaking the local support of $2,203. If the daily bar closes far from that level, the correction is likely to continue to the $2,160-$2,180 zone shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the bar closure in terms of the $2,125 level.

If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the vital area of $2,000.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If the weekly bar closes around the current prices, traders may witness a test of the support at the $1,882 level soon.

Ethereum is trading at $2,195 at press time.