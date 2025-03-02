Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 2

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 2/03/2025 - 15:24
    How long will drop of Ethereum (ETH) last?
    Most of the coins are in the green zone at the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 1.51% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is breaking the local support of $2,203. If the daily bar closes far from that level, the correction is likely to continue to the $2,160-$2,180 zone shortly.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the bar closure in terms of the $2,125 level.

    If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the vital area of $2,000.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If the weekly bar closes around the current prices, traders may witness a test of the support at the $1,882 level soon.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,195 at press time.

