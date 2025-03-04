Advertisement
    XRP: 60% Surge Behind Scenes Is Bizarre

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 4/03/2025 - 10:28
    XRP's background performance does not synchronize well with its market movements
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    With the average number of transactions per ledger increasing by 60%, XRP has seen an unusual increase in network activity. Stronger demand and potential future price action are suggested by this surge in blockchain activity, which indicates increased interest in the asset. XRP is still holding steady at $2.36, close to its local highs despite the bearishness of the market. Does this spike in on-chain metrics indicate that XRP is in control of everything

    Despite market volatility, XRP has shown resilience by holding its position above important support levels. The asset recently underwent a slight retracement after trying to break above $2.70 but being rejected. Nonetheless, it remains above the 50-day EMA, a critical sign of bullish momentum. 

    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    XRP may be on the verge of a rally toward $3.00 if it can overcome the resistance level of $2.70. Failure to hold above $2.30, however, could cause the price to decline toward the 200-day moving average, which is currently at $1.82 and is a crucial level for sustaining a long-term upward trend.

    An increase in adoption and use case applications for XRP is indicated by the 60% increase in transactions per ledger. Growing remittance transactions, increased institutional interest or strategic blockchain advancements within the XRP ecosystem could all be responsible for this. Transaction volume spikes are an important indicator for traders to keep an eye on because they have historically preceded significant price movements. 

    XRP's short-term outlook is still cautiously optimistic. It appears likely that the price will break out above $2.70 if network activity keeps increasing and it stays above important support zones. However, XRP needs consistent momentum to maintain its bullish structure in light of growing market uncertainty.

    A decline below $2.30 might indicate a more significant correction, but a rise above $2.70 would position XRP for future gains. As of right now, XRP is still in a strong position, but it is unclear if the spike in transactions will result in a long-term price increase.

    #XRP

