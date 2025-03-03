Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 3

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 3/03/2025 - 14:23
    Can current week be bullish for Binance Coin (BNB)?
    Advertisement
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 3
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto market is going up at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    BNB chart by CoinStats

    BNB/USD

    Unlike other coins, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has dropped by 0.6% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support level of $597.73. If bulls' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the native exchange coin is far from key levels. 

    Related
    SHIB Price Prediction for March 2
    Sun, 03/02/2025 - 15:40
    SHIB Price Prediction for March 2
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If the daily bar closes near the $600 mark, sideways trading in the narrow range of $590-$620 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If the breakout of the $600 area happens, one can expect a test of the $550 zone soon.

    Binance Coin is trading at $604.86 at press time.

    #Binance coin price prediction

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Mar 3, 2025 - 14:12
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for March 3
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Mar 3, 2025 - 13:52
    Bitcoin to Do Better Than $150,000 This Year: Fundstrat’s Expert Tom Lee
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BiFinance Rises to Step into Second-Tier Exchange Echelon, Gains Favor from Many Head Blockchain Projects
    Fairspin Casino: Where Innovation Meets Excitement in the World of Crypto Gaming
    Join the 5th edition of Next Block Expo – March 19-20, 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 3
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for March 3
    Bitcoin to Do Better Than $150,000 This Year: Fundstrat’s Expert Tom Lee
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD