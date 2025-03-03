Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 3

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market is going up at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

BNB chart by CoinStats

BNB/USD

Unlike other coins, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has dropped by 0.6% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support level of $597.73. If bulls' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of the native exchange coin is far from key levels.

If the daily bar closes near the $600 mark, sideways trading in the narrow range of $590-$620 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If the breakout of the $600 area happens, one can expect a test of the $550 zone soon.

Binance Coin is trading at $604.86 at press time.