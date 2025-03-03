Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for March 3

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 3/03/2025 - 14:12
    Has bounce back of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP started yet?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The marker keeps growing today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 8.28% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the price of BTC is going down after yesterday's sharp rise. However, one should focus on the candle's closure. If it happens near the $95,000 mark, growth is likely to continue to the vital zone of $100,000.

    Bitcoin is trading at $92,844 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) has followed the upward move of BTC, going up by 5.89% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    The rate of ETH has failed to keep its growth up after yesterday’s bullish closure. 

    If the bar closes far from the resistance of $2,533, bears may again seize the initiative, which may lead to a drop to the $2,200 zone.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,355 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    XRP is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by 17%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, the price of XRP has once again failed to fix above the $3 mark. If the daily bar closes around current prices, the correction may continue to the $2.50 area.

    XRP is trading at $2.6516 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction

