BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for March 3

The marker keeps growing today, according to CoinMarketCap.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 8.28% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of BTC is going down after yesterday's sharp rise. However, one should focus on the candle's closure. If it happens near the $95,000 mark, growth is likely to continue to the vital zone of $100,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $92,844 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the upward move of BTC, going up by 5.89% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

The rate of ETH has failed to keep its growth up after yesterday’s bullish closure.

If the bar closes far from the resistance of $2,533, bears may again seize the initiative, which may lead to a drop to the $2,200 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $2,355 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by 17%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the price of XRP has once again failed to fix above the $3 mark. If the daily bar closes around current prices, the correction may continue to the $2.50 area.

XRP is trading at $2.6516 at press time.