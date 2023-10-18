XRP Perfect Payment Option for TapJets, Ripple Advocate Deaton Explains Why

article image
Yuri Molchan
Founder of Crypto-Law.US has explained why TapJets enjoys accepting XRP for its services and how XRP is better for it than fiat money and bank transfers
Wed, 10/18/2023 - 13:15
XRP Perfect Payment Option for TapJets, Ripple Advocate Deaton Explains Why
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

John Deaton, founder of Crypto-Law.US and a vocal XRP supporter in the Ripple-SEC case, has published a tweet about XRP and TapJets, the company that provides jet flights — the "Uber of jets," as Deaton referred to it.

He stressed the importance of XRP and its utility for the company. Besides, TapJets has supported Ripple in its legal war against the SEC regulator by filing an amicus brief in October last year.

TapJets enjoys utilizing XRP

Deaton reminded his followers that when filing the amicus brief to support Ripple, the company stressed how XRP solves real-life problems. This is how the company charges payments and how XRP is better for it than traditional bank transfers, according to Deaton: "If you need a Jet at the last minute you must pay the costs upfront: pilot, flight attendant, fuel, airport fees, etc. But if it's Friday or the weekend, banks are closed and no wire transfer is available."

He then added that XRP was developed to solve the problem of regular payments getting disabled on Friday nights/weekends. "TapJets accepts XRP as a form of payment. In 3-5 seconds, you've paid for the costs upfront and your jet is on standby." By filing the amicus brief, TapJets did its best to explain to the court why it does not believe XRP to be a security, contrary to what the SEC keeps insisting on.

Bitcoin and XRP, am crypto overall, mean revolution, Deaton concluded. He wrote all those pro-XRP arguments, commenting on the recent news that the automobile giant Ferrari began accepting XRP and other cryptos as payment in the U.S.

TapJets offers flights on private jets, and customers can use a special app to book their flight and resolve all nuances related to the flight.

Related
Elon Musk's New Cryptic Tweet Triggers Hot Response From XRP and SHIB Lovers

More than 409 million XRP withdrawn from Bitvavo

Earlier this week, Whale Alert platform that tracks large crypto transactions noted an astounding XRP chunk moved from Bitvavo exchange. It was 409,776,402 XRP in total, evaluated at a whopping $201,627,816.

The transaction was conducted on Oct. 17, and the money was withdrawn to an anonymous wallet, which most likely signifies a massive XRP purchase by a high-tier crypto whale.

As well as that, Whale Alert reported 75,000,000 XRP transferred by Ripple to an unknown blockchain address.

As of late, Ripple has been spotted performing large XRP transactions from wallets related to it. These tens of millions of XRP were moved to Bitstamp, which offers a wide field for speculating, whether the company was just selling this crypto or moving it to an ODL corridor, which Bitstamp basically is. Recently, ODL has been rebranded as simply "Ripple Payments," as this is much easier to understand for outsiders, per a comment from a high-ranked Ripple executive.

#XRP #Ripple News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Elon Musk's Tesla to Unveil Its Bitcoin (BTC) Holdings Today
2023/10/18 13:15
Elon Musk's Tesla to Unveil Its Bitcoin (BTC) Holdings Today
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image XRP, BTC, ETH Rewards for Traders Announced by Bitrue
2023/10/18 13:15
XRP, BTC, ETH Rewards for Traders Announced by Bitrue
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Fidelity Shakes up Market With Updated Bitcoin ETF Application
2023/10/18 13:15
Fidelity Shakes up Market With Updated Bitcoin ETF Application
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan