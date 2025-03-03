Advertisement
AD

    Mysterious Shiba Inu Whale Cashes Out 174.6 Billion SHIB on Coinbase

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 3/03/2025 - 15:33
    Unknown Shiba Inu (SHIB) whale buyer faces $100,000 loss in strange Coinbase move
    Advertisement
    Mysterious Shiba Inu Whale Cashes Out 174.6 Billion SHIB on Coinbase
    Cover image via trello.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As became known thanks to on-chain data from Arkham Intelligence, an unknown Shiba Inu (SHIB) whale deposited all their meme coin holdings to Coinbase just 10 hours ago. Thus, almost 174.6 billion SHIB, which is roughly equal to $2.53 million, ended up in the hot wallet of the leading U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, sent there by the address "0x45492."

    Advertisement

    What prompted this mysterious large holder of Shiba Inu coins to make such a move? Still unknown.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 1,700% in Volume, What's Going On?
    Mon, 03/03/2025 - 12:29
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 1,700% in Volume, What's Going On?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin to Do Better Than $150,000 This Year: Fundstrat Expert Tom Lee
    US Crypto Czar Promises Proof of Selling All His Crypto and Bitcoin ETFs
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Stunning Fact About Bitcoin and Gold
    Peter Schiff on XRP Reserve: ‘Who the Hell Would Need That?’

    What is interesting, though, is that this colossal amount of meme-inspired cryptocurrency was accumulated just two weeks ago, including from Coinbase. It makes one wonder. Could the wallet belong to the exchange itself? Possibly. But there is no proof of that theory. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: Arkham Intelligence

    What adds to the intrigue is the fact that, before this, the address had no transaction history whatsoever. No slow buildup of funds, no previous trades - nothing. Someone withdrew 175 billion SHIB from Coinbase, held it for two weeks and then deposited it back with a loss of around $100,000.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Just Performed Massive Fakeout
    Mon, 03/03/2025 - 09:24
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Just Performed Massive Fakeout
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Now, considering what has been happening in the crypto market during this period, assuming this wallet does not belong to Coinbase, the whole thing could be seen as an attempt to cut losses on an ill-timed purchase. A misjudged bet, quickly undone - though not without cost. 

    Related
    Shiba Inu Price History Prediction: 33% Run Incoming?
    Sun, 03/02/2025 - 16:40
    Shiba Inu Price History Prediction: 33% Run Incoming?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The recent market rebound might have provided a convenient exit, a way to offload the holdings without a complete wipeout. An opportunity seized, or perhaps a lesson learned. 

    The timing is strange either way. It is too precise to be random but not smooth enough for a strategic move. 

    Is it a trader in distress? Or a liquidity test? Time will tell.

    #SHIB #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 3, 2025 - 15:11
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Profitability Bounces Back to 40%: What's Next?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 3, 2025 - 14:51
    Solana Flips Ethereum Again as DEX Volume Hits $3.99 Billion
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BiFinance Rises to Step into Second-Tier Exchange Echelon, Gains Favor from Many Head Blockchain Projects
    Fairspin Casino: Where Innovation Meets Excitement in the World of Crypto Gaming
    Join the 5th edition of Next Block Expo – March 19-20, 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Mysterious Shiba Inu Whale Cashes Out 174.6 Billion SHIB on Coinbase
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Profitability Bounces Back to 40%: What's Next?
    Solana Flips Ethereum Again as DEX Volume Hits $3.99 Billion
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD