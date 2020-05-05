Bitcoin (BTC) Halving May Be Non-Event: Warning by Top Traders

The ability to keep a cool head amid excitement is something only a master trader can be recognized by. It looks like the Bitcoin (BTC) halving will prove this once more

Top trader @TraderKoz and seasoned analyst and hedge fund manager Koroush AK expressed similar scepticism about short-term post-halving Bitcoin (BTC) price movements.

'Unpopular opinions' on non-event

While the vast majority of Bitcoin (BTC) holders and traders are fascinated by the potential profits the upcoming halving may bring, some high-level professionals are ready to put some water in the wine. Both traders believe we shouldn't get too excited on the verge of the third reduction of mining rewards.

TraderKoz foresees the 'non-event' nature of the future halving (or 'halvening'). Koroush AK shares his views on the third Bitcoin (BTC) halving.

Both professionals admitted that such a sceptical position was 'unpopular' amidst rising pre-halving FOMO. Mr. Koroush AK even highlighted that halvings have a very 'low sample size', so it isn't something worth taking time to speculate about.

Macro analysts agree

As previously reported by U.Today, many top-notch long-term predictions also dismiss the idea that a 'to the moon' pump of the Bitcoin (BTC) price is on the menu after the May 11, 2020 halving. For instance, Michael van de Poppe explained that due to the maturation of the market, 2023 or 2024 looks 'more natural' as the date for the new ATH.

Charles Edwards of Capriole Investments predicts that 2024-2025 will be the period of the new Bitcoin (BTC) price high.

