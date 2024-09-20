    Bitcoin (BTC) Epic Rally to Form New All-Time High, Predicts Top Analyst

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Bitcoin price may achieve new all-time high in October
    Fri, 20/09/2024 - 15:04
    Bitcoin (BTC) Epic Rally to Form New All-Time High, Predicts Top Analyst
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) witnessed a huge rally recently as it officially ceased its extended consolidation period. This price rebound has injected bullish momentum onto the broader market as investor sentiment has also turned positive. Moreover, there is a strong likelihood of more gains from the coin as bullish signals have emerged.

    Advertisement

    Renowned crypto analyst and trader Michaël van de Poppe has shared his insightful analysis of Bitcoin’s future. Earlier today, he tweeted and explained that the BTC price is following the plan, and bullish moves are expected. The analyst explained that he is keeping a close eye on the next resistance level for Bitcoin, possibly the $66,000 range.

    Michaël van de Poppe revealed that the market may witness a pullback if this level turns into a resistance zone. However, he mentioned that the broader scenario remains quite bullish, and he is expecting that the Bitcoin price will witness a new all-time high (ATH) in October, which is almost 10 days away.

    HOT Stories
    $1 Billion in 24 Hours for Bitcoin (BTC): What's Happening?
    Ripple CTO Reveals What's Next for XRP Price: Details
    Saylor's MicroStrategy Secures $1 Billion in Notes Offering: More Bitcoin?
    MicroStrategy Announces Enormous Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase: Details

    Bitcoin all-time high scenario

    The current all-time high of Bitcoin is $73,780, which was achieved back in March. Since then, many have predicted that the BTC price would hit new highs, potentially reaching the much-anticipated $100,000 mark. This sentiment prevailed because Bitcoin achieved two major milestones earlier this year.

    Advertisement

    Earlier, in January, Bitcoin spot ETFs officially went live in the United States, paving the way for institutional adoption of the coin. Later, in April, the fourth Bitcoin halving event successfully completed. Consequently, many Bitcoin price predictions emerged as more gains were expected from the coin.

    While it never happened and Bitcoin entered a consolidation phase in the last few months, it appears that the bullish momentum is returning. Michaël van de Poppe is expecting a new all-time high for the Bitcoin price next month. Overall, positive movements are expected throughout the last quarter of this year.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 14:59
    Binance Announces New Futures Listings, Here Are Crypto Tickers
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 14:45
    $1 Billion in 24 Hours for Bitcoin (BTC): What's Happening?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 15:04
    Bitcoin (BTC) Epic Rally to Form New All-Time High, Predicts Top Analyst
    Bitcoin Price PredictionBitcoin News
    article image Mushumir Butt
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 14:59
    Binance Announces New Futures Listings, Here Are Crypto Tickers
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 14:45
    $1 Billion in 24 Hours for Bitcoin (BTC): What's Happening?
    Bitcoin
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 14:40
    Coinbase Premium Negative Again: What Does This Mean?
    Bitcoin NewsCoinbase
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 14:35
    Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on BlackRock Bitcoin Whitepaper
    Michael SaylorBitcoin
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Catizen’s $CATI Token Lists on Multiple Exchanges
    LBank Successfully Concludes 'Meet Your Meme' TOKEN2049 Afterparty in Singapore
    Kinka On-Chain Gold Launches on Cardano with EMURGO Support
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Epic Rally to Form New All-Time High, Predicts Top Analyst
    Binance Announces New Futures Listings, Here Are Crypto Tickers
    $1 Billion in 24 Hours for Bitcoin (BTC): What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD