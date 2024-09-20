Bitcoin Spot ETFs Explode With $158 Million Inflows: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) witnessed a remarkable surge recently. It went above the crucial $63,000 mark after weeks of consolidation around the $55,000 to $57,000 range. Amid this bullish momentum on the crypto market, Bitcoin based ETFs have also seen a massive surge in inflows. As per SoSoValue, Bitcoin spot ETFs witnessed a total net inflow of $158 million on Sept. 19.

Advertisement

Ark Invest and 21Shares' ETF ARKB dominated the market with a massive single-day net inflow of around $81 million, while Fidelity ETF FBTC secured a single-day net inflow of approximately $49 million. On the other hand, Bitwise’s ETF BITB saw a single-day net inflow of $10.36 million, followed by Grayscale’s ETF BTC securing a single-day net inflow of $9.54 million.

BlackRock ETF slows down

However, it should be noted that BlackRock ’s IBIT had a neutral day, as there were no inflows or outflows for the ETF. This is a surprising development as BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF has been one of the most successful ETFs on the market. In fact, it still has the highest net inflows overall compared to the rest of the Bitcoin Spot ETFs.

As of Sept. 19, IBIT has a cumulative net inflow of $22.67 billion. Compared to it, Grayscale’s GBTC has a cumulative net inflow of $14.02 billion, while Fidelity’s FBTC has a cumulative net inflow of $11.20 billion. These figures show that despite its stagnant performance recently, the BlackRock Bitcoin ETF remains the biggest ETF on the market today.

Advertisement