    Bitcoin Spot ETFs Explode With $158 Million Inflows: Details

    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Bitcoin spot ETFs now have over $57 billion in total net assets
    Fri, 20/09/2024 - 13:41
    Bitcoin Spot ETFs Explode With $158 Million Inflows: Details
    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) witnessed a remarkable surge recently. It went above the crucial $63,000 mark after weeks of consolidation around the $55,000 to $57,000 range. Amid this bullish momentum on the crypto market, Bitcoin based ETFs have also seen a massive surge in inflows. As per SoSoValue, Bitcoin spot ETFs witnessed a total net inflow of $158 million on Sept. 19.

    Ark Invest and 21Shares' ETF ARKB dominated the market with a massive single-day net inflow of around $81 million, while Fidelity ETF FBTC secured a single-day net inflow of approximately $49 million. On the other hand, Bitwise’s ETF BITB saw a single-day net inflow of $10.36 million, followed by Grayscale’s ETF BTC securing a single-day net inflow of $9.54 million.

    BlackRock ETF slows down

    However, it should be noted that BlackRock’s IBIT had a neutral day, as there were no inflows or outflows for the ETF. This is a surprising development as BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF has been one of the most successful ETFs on the market. In fact, it still has the highest net inflows overall compared to the rest of the Bitcoin Spot ETFs.

    As of Sept. 19, IBIT has a cumulative net inflow of $22.67 billion. Compared to it, Grayscale’s GBTC has a cumulative net inflow of $14.02 billion, while Fidelity’s FBTC has a cumulative net inflow of $11.20 billion. These figures show that despite its stagnant performance recently, the BlackRock Bitcoin ETF remains the biggest ETF on the market today.

    Meanwhile, the cumulative total net inflow of the ETF market is currently at $17.60 billion. The total net assets are currently at a whopping $57.82 billion, which is surprisingly 4.64% of the total Bitcoin market cap. This shows that these ETFs have started to overcome the market despite their recent launch.

    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

