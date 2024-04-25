Binance to Delist Six Trading Pairs, SHIB Team Member Shares Major Shibarium Update, 25 Billion ADA Transferred in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement

Check out the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Binance to delist six trading pairs

According to Binance's recent announcement from April 24, it will remove and cease trading on six spot trading pairs. The delisting decision follows the exchange's periodic review of all listed spot trading pairs; based on its results, Binance may stop supporting some trading pairs due to low liquidity, trading volume or other reasons. The announcement in question concerns the following pairs: ALPINE/BTC, FRONT/TUSD, HARD/BTC, RUNE/TUSD, SSV/TUSD and WIN/BRL; starting from April 26, at 3:00 a.m., they will be removed from the platform. Similarly, Spot Trading Bot services for the aforementioned spot trading pairs will be discontinued on the specified date and time, as applicable. To prevent any losses, Binance customers are highly advised to update and/or terminate their Spot Trading Bots prior to the discontinuation of Spot Trading Bot services.

Shiba Inu team member shares crucial Shibarium update

Lucie, marketing lead at Shiba Inu and renowned SHIB enthusiast, has recently taken to X platform to hint at what is coming for Shibarium , Shiba Inu's layer-2 solution, in 2024-2025. Among the teased developments for Shibarium in upcoming years are: ShibaSwap (version 1.75, followed by 2.0), Shibahub, Treat, ShibaEternity P2E, Shib the Metaverse, K9finance Liquid Staking and layer-3 testnet. "Additionally, fully functional DAOs will be available for all tokens within the Shiba Ecosystem," added Lucie, concluding her update. Although specifics are still undisclosed, the team member's X post has generated buzz and speculation in the SHIB community. Since its launch in August 2023, Shibarium has seen significant growth, reaching 417,309,222 in total transactions, 1,785,549 in wallet addresses and 4,388,404 in total blocks.

25 billion Cardano (ADA) in 24 hours: What's happening?

Recent on-chain data shows that ADA has experienced a significant rise in activity, with the number of large transactions increasing dramatically. Within a 24-hour period, 25 billion ADA were moved. Such a major increase in the volume of large transactions is frequently indicative of substantial wallet movements by institutional or whale players, potentially indicating preparation for bullish or bearish market developments. The intensity of this activity is further supported by the large transaction volume, which recently peaked at 27.67 billion ADA. Additionally, ADA's price chart demonstrates a tension-filled narrative. Following a downturn, ADA has made some attempts to bounce back, flirting with the 50-day EMA, which is approximately $0.5. However, a clear breakthrough has not occurred. At the time of writing, ADA is trading at $0.4654, down 5.99% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.