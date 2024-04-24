Binance to Delist Six Trading Pairs: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a strategic move to maintain a high-quality trading market, Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the delisting of six spot trading pairs.

To safeguard users and assure a high-quality trading market, Binance reviews all listed spot trading pairs regularly and may delist some spot trading pairs for a variety of reasons, including low liquidity and trading volume.

According to its most recent reviews, Binance will remove and cease trading on six spot trading pairs on April 26 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC): ALPINE/BTC, FRONT/TUSD, HARD/BTC, RUNE/TUSD, SSV/TUSD and WIN/BRL.

Similarly, Spot Trading Bot services for the aforementioned spot trading pairs will be discontinued on the specified date and time, as applicable. Binance users are strongly urged to update and/or terminate their Spot Trading Bots before the discontinuation of Spot Trading Bot services to avoid any losses.

Delisting a spot trading pair does not affect the tokens' availability on Binance Spot. Users can continue to trade the spot trading pair's base and quote assets on Binance's other trading pairs.

In similar news, Binance has announced that it would stop processing deposit requests for BEP2 tokens, excluding BEP2 Binance-pegged tokens (B-tokens), on May 15, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. (UTC), as the BNB Chain team prepares to sunset the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) by June 2024.

Users are highly encouraged to deposit BEP2 B-tokens into their Binance accounts before the BEP2 network sunsets in June 2024. B-tokens credited into Binance accounts can then be withdrawn via its native network or other networks that Binance supports.

In positive listing news, Binance Futures will launch the BOMEUSDC, TIAUSDC and MATICUSDC Perpetual Contracts on April 25, with up to 50x leverage and 75x leverage, respectively.