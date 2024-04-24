Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Team Member Shares Crucial Shibarium Update: Details

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu team member drops tantalizing hints about what is in store for Shibarium
    Wed, 24/04/2024 - 15:30
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    The Shiba Inu (SHIB) community is buzzing with anticipation as Shiba Inu team member Lucie drops tantalizing hints about what's in store for Shibarium, Shiba Inu's layer-2 ecosystem.

    With 2024 currently ongoing and 2025 on the horizon, excitement builds around innovative features and groundbreaking developments slated for Shibarium soon.

    Among the teased developments for Shibarium in 2024-2025 are: ShibaSwap (version 1.75, followed by 2.0), Shibahub, Treat, ShibaEternity P2E, Shiba Inu metaverse, K9finance, Liquid Staking and layer-3 testnet. Furthermore, fully functional DAOs will be available for all tokens in the Shiba ecosystem.

    While specific details remain under wraps, the team member's comments have sparked excitement and speculation within the SHIB community.

    Shibarium has seen significant growth since its inception, reaching 417,302,469 in total transactions; 1,785,254 in wallet addresses and 4,371,712 in total blocks. 

    The upcoming TREAT token will power Shiba Inu's blockchain, featuring fully homomorphic encryption (FHE), developed in collaboration with Zama. Shiba Inu recently revealed that it has raised a whopping $12 million from major VC partners - to the delight of its community.

    This funding round is expected to help solidify Shibarium’s position as the epicenter of the memes in the crypto world and scale the utility of the ecosystem to new heights.

    While excitement remains, the SHIB community should bear in mind that TREAT has not been released, and any claims suggesting otherwise are fraudulent.

    As the Shiba Inu team continues to work diligently behind the scenes to bring these plans to fruition, the SHIB community eagerly awaits further updates and announcements regarding Shibarium's development.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

