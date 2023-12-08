Advertisement
Binance Founder CZ Can't Exit US: SEC Veteran John Reed Stark Shares His Insight

Gamza Khanzadaev
Former SEC official John Reed Stark reacts to Binance founder Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao's ban from leaving US
Fri, 12/08/2023 - 11:48
Binance Founder CZ Can't Exit US: SEC Veteran John Reed Stark Shares His Insight
In a significant development, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, commonly known as CZ, has been directed by a judge to stay in the United States until his sentencing on Feb. 23, 2024, for violating anti-money laundering laws. 

This decision has prompted former SEC official John Reed Stark to offer his insights into the situation.

Stark acknowledges the unique circumstances of the case, pointing to CZ's considerable wealth, substantial foreign holdings, and limited ties to the United States. He concurs with the judge's reasoning that these factors, combined with the nature of the alleged financial misconduct, raise concerns about the possibility of CZ evading legal consequences.

The gravity of the case is underscored by the record-breaking $4.3 billion payment Binance made as part of a plea agreement, marking the largest penalty in U.S. Treasury and FinCEN history.

Stark emphasizes that this sizeable settlement reflects the seriousness of Binance's actions, with CZ playing a significant role in the company's affairs.

Stark's analysis characterizes CZ's alleged crimes as more than just regulatory violations, describing them as serious offenses. He suggests that the judge's decision to restrict CZ's movement is a measured response to the exceptional nature of the case, which goes beyond regulatory oversight to encompass criminal activities with global implications.

