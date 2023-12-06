Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Can Claim $500,000 Crypto Airdrop From Binance

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Binance would be giving out $500,000 worth of cryptocurrencies
Wed, 12/06/2023 - 11:57
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Can Claim $500,000 Crypto Airdrop From Binance
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Top crypto exchange Binance has announced an exciting airdrop for its Web3 wallet users, wherein it will be giving out various cryptocurrencies, including SHIB.

Advertisement

As stated in an X (formerly Twitter) announcement, Binance will be giving out $500,000 worth of cryptocurrencies ranging from one SHIB to one BTC. To qualify for the airdrop, Shiba Inu users only need to make a swap using the Binance Web3 Wallet.

The Binance Web3 wallet, which was introduced in November, allows users to swap tokens and earn yield, as well as access to a selected collection of decentralized applications. Users can activate their Web3 Wallet and switch between CeFi and DeFi with a single swipe on the Binance app.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Triggers 341% Volume Increase, Reason Behind It?

At the end of November, Binance's new CEO, Richard Teng, announced a new milestone for the Binance Web3 wallet: one million wallets had been created.

Shiba Inu price

Shiba Inu broke beyond the $0.000010 barrier for the first time in months, reaching highs of $0.00001024 in early Wednesday trading.

SHIB was outperforming at the time of writing, with an 11% rise in the last 24 hours to $0.00000994. In the last seven days, the token has also risen by 20%.

Shiba Inu revealed some network changes earlier this week. Shibarium's testnet, Puppynet, is experiencing a significant shift, with its underlying Layer 1 (L1) switching from the Goerli Network to the Sepolia Network.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Forms Golden Cross Signal: Details

Shibarium will also implement a transformational token-burning mechanism, which is critical to the network's economic architecture. This approach is intended to strategically reduce token supply, potentially raising the token's value and benefiting its ecosystem.

The burn mechanism will have two phases. The first phase is manual, where the burn process will first be managed manually by the official deployer wallet. The second is the Automated Transition, which will begin in January and will see the mechanism transform into an automated system.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Bitcoin Developers to Kill Ordinals, War in BTC Community Begins
2023/12/06 11:56
Bitcoin Developers to Kill Ordinals, War in BTC Community Begins
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $43K, Analyst Predicts Short-Term Peak Amid Spot ETF Buzz
2023/12/06 11:56
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $43K, Analyst Predicts Short-Term Peak Amid Spot ETF Buzz
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Still Targets $1 Million, Per Samson Mow, As He Says Balaji Srinivasan Got Timing Wrong
2023/12/06 11:56
Bitcoin (BTC) Still Targets $1 Million, Per Samson Mow, As He Says Balaji Srinivasan Got Timing Wrong
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Can Claim $500,000 Crypto Airdrop From Binance
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Can Claim $500,000 Crypto Airdrop From Binance
Bitcoin Developers to Kill Ordinals, War in BTC Community Begins
Bitcoin Developers to Kill Ordinals, War in BTC Community Begins
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $43K, Analyst Predicts Short-Term Peak Amid Spot ETF Buzz
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $43K, Analyst Predicts Short-Term Peak Amid Spot ETF Buzz
Bitcoin (BTC) Still Targets $1 Million, Per Samson Mow, As He Says Balaji Srinivasan Got Timing Wrong
Bitcoin (BTC) Still Targets $1 Million, Per Samson Mow, As He Says Balaji Srinivasan Got Timing Wrong
Avalanche (AVAX) Enters Top 10 After 105% Growth Sprint
Avalanche (AVAX) Enters Top 10 After 105% Growth Sprint
Dogecoin's Birthday: DOGE Price Celebrates With $0.01 Triumph, But Everyone Waits for Elon Musk
Dogecoin's Birthday: DOGE Price Celebrates With $0.01 Triumph, But Everyone Waits for Elon Musk
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Breaches $0.00001 Resistance, Up 20%
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Breaches $0.00001 Resistance, Up 20%
PEPE Jumps 38% on Solo Ride to Moon, Will This Rally Last?
PEPE Jumps 38% on Solo Ride to Moon, Will This Rally Last?
'Solana (SOL) Over $100': Arthur Hayes Predicts Altcoin Season This Weekend
'Solana (SOL) Over $100': Arthur Hayes Predicts Altcoin Season This Weekend
Legendary Trader John Bolllinger Shares His Take on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action
Legendary Trader John Bolllinger Shares His Take on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action
Show all
Advertisement
AD