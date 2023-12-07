Advertisement
AD

SEC Inching Closer to Approving Bitcoin ETFs

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
SEC close to making landmark decision on Bitcoin ETFs, with detailed discussions indicating potential approval
Thu, 12/07/2023 - 15:45
SEC Inching Closer to Approving Bitcoin ETFs
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly nearing a decision on approving Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This comes after detailed discussions between the SEC and various asset managers, including industry heavyweights like Grayscale Investments, BlackRock, Invesco and ARK Investments. 

Advertisement

These companies are optimistic about introducing ETFs that would closely track Bitcoin's price.

Recent court rulings and advanced discussions, especially on technical aspects such as custody arrangements and investor risk disclosures, suggest a shift in the SEC's anti-Bitcoin ETF stance.

Some pioneers remain on sidelines

Despite the enthusiasm surrounding potential SEC approval for Bitcoin ETFs, some established players on the cryptocurrency ETF market are choosing to stay on the sidelines, Reuters reports.

Related
13 Bitcoin Spot ETFs Could Launch by March 2024: Here's What Is Known So Far

Firms like ProShares, Amplify Investments and Roundhill are cautious, citing concerns over a crowded market and high regulatory and marketing costs. There is also some level of uncertainty regarding future demand.

Approval odds keep surging 

The market's optimism about the SEC's approval of Bitcoin ETFs is at an all-time high, with the odds now surpassing 90%. 

This heightened expectation is driving up the price of Bitcoin, which recently topped the $44,000 level. 

The market is excited about the likely advent of a regulated, accessible investment product like a Bitcoin ETF. If approved, these ETFs would mark a significant milestone for the cryptocurrency industry.

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Elon Musk's ChatGPT Tweet Catches Crypto Community's Attention
2023/12/07 15:44
Elon Musk's ChatGPT Tweet Catches Crypto Community's Attention
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 7
2023/12/07 15:44
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 7
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Dogecoin's Big Secret Exposed by DOGE Cofounder, See Details
2023/12/07 15:44
Dogecoin's Big Secret Exposed by DOGE Cofounder, See Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

SEC Inching Closer to Approving Bitcoin ETFs
SEC Inching Closer to Approving Bitcoin ETFs
Elon Musk's ChatGPT Tweet Catches Crypto Community's Attention
Elon Musk's ChatGPT Tweet Catches Crypto Community's Attention
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 7
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 7
Dogecoin's Big Secret Exposed by DOGE Cofounder, See Details
Dogecoin's Big Secret Exposed by DOGE Cofounder, See Details
Cardano (ADA) Wallet Gets Important Update, What's New?
Cardano (ADA) Wallet Gets Important Update, What's New?
Stellar (XLM) Teases its Most Important Upgrade, See What Will Change
Stellar (XLM) Teases its Most Important Upgrade, See What Will Change
13 Bitcoin Spot ETFs Could Launch by March 2024: Here's What Is Known So Far
13 Bitcoin Spot ETFs Could Launch by March 2024: Here's What Is Known So Far
Ripple's Stablecoin Project in Palau Moves Forward With First Phase
Ripple's Stablecoin Project in Palau Moves Forward With First Phase
Cardano (ADA) May Rally to $0.75 in December, Here's Potential Bullish Scenario
Cardano (ADA) May Rally to $0.75 in December, Here's Potential Bullish Scenario
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Skyrockets 800% in 24 Hours Amid Major Whale Activity
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Skyrockets 800% in 24 Hours Amid Major Whale Activity
Show all
Advertisement
AD