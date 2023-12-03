'I Quit Job, Sold House and Aped Into Bitcoin': Ex-Binance CEO CZ Reveals Success Secret

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a surprising revelation, former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, popularly known as CZ, shared the unconventional journey that led him to success in the crypto industry.

In a recent social media post, the entrepreneur commemorated the 10th anniversary of a life-changing decision: "10 years ago today, I quit my job, sold my house, and aped into Bitcoin."

Despite the eye-catching headline, CZ was quick to advise against blindly following in his footsteps. He emphasized that risk tolerance varies among individuals and underscored the importance of learning effective risk management strategies.

Responding to queries from followers, Zhao highlighted the significance of managed risk, humorously recalling his mother's skepticism at the time.

Mom didn't think it was the right decision at the time. 😂 — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) December 3, 2023

CZ's revelation comes at a pivotal moment in his career as he faces legal challenges following a recent trial in the U.S. He now grapples with a $175 million bond and the looming threat of a potential 10-year prison sentence.

To bolster his defense, Zhao has enlisted the legal expertise of Matthew Diggs, a former federal prosecutor renowned for navigating high-stakes lawsuits.

Notably, Arthur Hayes, former CEO of BitMEX, another prominent crypto exchange, weighed in on CZ's legal woes. In a recent essay, Hayes, who has had his share of legal troubles, criticized the treatment of CZ and Binance, labeling it as "absurd" and emphasizing the arbitrary nature of state-imposed punishments.

As Binance's former boss navigates legal uncertainties, this story serves as a reminder of the risks and rewards inherent in the unpredictable crypto space.