Analyst Issues Warning on XRP Price Trap, Ripple CEO Lacks 'A Single Polite Word' After Hinman Emails Unveiling, BONE Listed on New Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

XRP price trap alert: Analyst issues warning

Even though it seems like the price of XRP is about to surge to new highs after surpassing the $0.55 level, crypto analyst Ali Martinez urges investors to be cautious and not to make any hasty moves. In a recent tweet, Martinez wrote that this is not the first time XRP has moved past this price mark, luring traders to go long "to then get them rekt with a full reversal." This is why, the analyst continues, one must wait for confirmation. To prove his argument, Martinez attached a chart indicating the critical price level for XRP consolidation, which stood above $0.54 per token. Shortly after breaking through a crucial resistance level, XRP encountered selling pressure, and the price dipped below $0.54.

Ripple CEO on Hinman emails: "I don't have a single polite word"

Following the unveiling of the emails tied to the speech by former SEC director of corporation finance Bill Hinman, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse took to Twitter to express his frustration with the regulator's conduct. Garlinghouse criticized the SEC's lawsuit against him and Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen, saying, "I don’t have a single polite word to describe this deplorable, politically-motivated overreach." The CEO also pointed out how the regulator has "weaponized the lack of regulatory clarity" to the point of creating industry chaos, despite significant pushback.

