Shiba Inu: Shibarium Token BONE Secures New Exchange Listing

Shiba Inu's governance token, which is also the Shibarium gas token, BONE, has secured a new exchange listing. This time it is on Swyftx, a digital currency exchange headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

The crypto exchange made this known in a Twitter announcement that said, "You voted; we have listened. Shib token (BONE), the governance token that allows owners to vote (when staked) on various proposals within the ShibaSwap community, is now available on Swyftx."

As reported, Swyftx launched a poll on Friday regarding its upcoming token listings. The poll presented two options: Alchemy Pay (ACH) and Bone ShibaSwap (BONE).

After the poll concluded, BONE took the lead, garnering 90.7% of the votes, while Alchemy Pay only saw 9.3% of the votes cast.

BONE's exposure is growing thanks to even more exchange listings. In the past week, Unocoin, an Indian Bitcoin and crypto trading platform, announced Shiba Inu's BONE listing while highlighting the fact the token remains one of the most requested on its platform.

BONE was trading at $0.6942, down 2.81% in the last 24 hours.

SHIB burns and price

According to Shibburn Twitter, in the past 24 hours, a total of 21,654,248 SHIB tokens have been burned in three transactions. The SHIB daily burn rate has dropped nearly 22%.

Meanwhile, in the prior seven days, a total of 282,730,986 SHIB tokens were burned in 22 transactions.

Shiba Inu's lead, Shytoshi Kusama, teases the next addition to the ecosystem in the coming months, possibly in early July: "Infact when the time is right, the next 'something is coming' trailer will blossom into a showcase of the next addition to our ecosystem and slated for early July."

This is according to a screenshot shared by Shiba ecosystem official Lucie.

At the time of writing, SHIB was trading down 2.11% in the last 24 hours at $0.0000066.