This Mega Popular Shibarium Token Gets Listed by New Exchange

Tue, 06/13/2023 - 11:18
Yuri Molchan
Bone ShibaSwap has now been listed on yet another crypto trading platform
Shibarium gas token BONE was listed by popular Australian crypto exchange Coinspot today. Prominent member of the Shiba Inu team known as Lucie shared the platform's tweet on her page, with the encouraging comment "woof!"

BONE is one of the Shibarium trifecta — BONE, LEASH and SHIB — which are going to be used on the Layer 2 network of Shiba Inu.

Another Australian exchange lists BONE

This is the second consecutive listing on an Australian platform that BONE has seen this week so far. The coin is currently trading at $0.7109 after a marginal rise of nearly 3% over the past 24 hours.

In its tweet, Coinspot wrote that it had just listed BONE token and invited its followers to try to win $100 worth of BONE by retweeting the announcement.

On Monday, U.Today reported that another popular Australian exchange, Swyftx, added support for BONE.

Last Friday, the platform launched a poll on its Twitter handle to see if the community wanted Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) or Alchemy Pay (ACH) listed. Out of 2,682 participants, 90.7% voted for BONE.

BONE recently hit a major milestone as the number of its holders surpassed 81,000 about a month ago. At the time of this writing, the total holder count of BONE stands at 82,466, according to Etherscan data.

Massive 1.5 Trillion SHIB Purchase by Major Holder Kickstarts SHIB Price

Trillions of Shiba Inu moved

Earlier today, popular cryptocurrency tracking service Whale Alert spotted a transaction that carried 1,047,480,969,141 SHIB — that is the equivalent of $6,975,175.

This enormous lump of meme coins was sent from a wallet linked to prominent trading company Jump Trading to an unidentified address.

A similar amount of SHIB, but slightly bigger, was bought by an anonymous whale from Coinbase and Binance exchanges — more than 1.5 trillion SHIB. The analytics platform @Lookonchain calls this wallet "the biggest SHIB holder."

Earlier, he acquired 1 trillion SHIB via Jump Trading, according to a comment from @Lookonchain — the aforementioned transaction on Whale Alert.

Now, this anonymous wallet, starting with "0x40B3," contains 5.3 trillion Shiba Inu worth $35.5 million.

