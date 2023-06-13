XRP Exempted as eToro Plans to Delist 4 Tokens: Details

Tue, 06/13/2023 - 10:42
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
eToro set to withdraw support for four tokens tagged as securities by SEC, XRP to go unscathed
XRP Exempted as eToro Plans to Delist 4 Tokens: Details
Cover image via www.etoro.com

The aftermath of the crackdown on Coinbase and Binance exchanges by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is now spreading wider than anticipated. One of the latest impacts is the decision by crypto-friendly social trading platform eToro to restrict support for some of the tokens already tagged as securities by the SEC for its U.S. customers, but with an exemption for XRP, among other tokens.

According to eToro, Algorand (ALGO), Dash, Decentraland (MANA) and Polygon (MATIC) will be delisted for its U.S. customers in compliance with a new regulatory shift by the SEC. July 12 is set as the date for its U.S. customers to lose their access to adding more positions to each of these affected tokens.

XRP remains one of the most distressed digital currencies as it was also indicted by the SEC as an investment contract when the market regulator sued the coin's affiliated payments partner, Ripple Labs Inc, back in December 2020.

At the time, many trading platforms, including Coinbase, delisted XRP. But over the past few months, the cryptocurrency has regained its place among top trading platforms like eToro. Though the lawsuit between SEC and Ripple persists, XRP is largely unaffected by the current crackdown that the market regulator is currently wielding.

Cardano (ADA) Among Cryptocurrencies at Risk of Delisting on Robinhood

Potential positive push for XRP

eToro is one of the most prominent brokerage firms serving investors around the world. That the platform will drop support for ALGO and MANA, among other tokens, for US investors, may have many negative undertones that will no longer be a concern for XRP and its community.

The key developers behind the digital currency have been doing all they can to reshape the sentiment of the token in a bid to position it for life after the long-awaited summary judgment is passed.

At the time of writing, XRP is changing hands at a price of $0.5302, up by 3.14% over the past 24 hours amid a raft of positive sentiment.

About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

