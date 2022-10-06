After Cardano (ADA), DCG Subsidiary Luno Adds Support for Solana (SOL)

Thu, 10/06/2022 - 14:52
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cryptocurrency exchange Luno has listed Solana (SOL) cryptocurrency shortly after adding Cardano (ADA)
Cryptocurrency exchange Luno has added support for Solana (SOL), according to a Thursday announcement.

The trading platform's users are now able to buy, sell and store the "Ethereum killer."

Luno, which is a subsidiary of crypto-focused venture capital giant Digital Currency Group, also announced listing Cardano (ADA) last month.

The Luno exchange was originally launched in 2013. The following year, it received an investment from DCG, its current owner.

Luno was acquired by DCG back in September 2020, which marked its entry into the retail cryptocurrency market.

The exchange boasts more than nine million customers in a total of 43 countries.

Compared to other cryptocurrency exchanges, Luno's cryptocurrency offering is relatively modest: it is limited to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and several major altcoins.

Luno launched a new investment arm earlier this March in order to support various cryptocurrency projects.

In April, Luno secured a multimillion-dollar deal with London-based concert venue KOKO, which was yet another example of the entertainment and crypto industries joining forces with each other.

In August, the trading platform received digital asset service provider (DASP) registration in France.

Solana (SOL) is in green

Solana (SOL) is up 2.13% over the past 24 hours, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.

It is the 4th best-performing token within the top 10, trailing behind Ethereum (ETH), XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE).

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

