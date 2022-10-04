XRP May Make Everyone Cry, This Trader Says

Tue, 10/04/2022 - 20:15
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The XRP price might be on the cusp of another significant rally after soaring in September
XRP May Make Everyone Cry, This Trader Says
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The XRP cryptocurrency might be in the process of “loading a moonshot,” according to the pseudonymous trader and investor Crypto Rand.

XRP
Image by tradingview.com

The token’s potential rally would make “everyone cry,” according to the popular chartist.

A price chart shared by Crypto Rand shows that the XRP token appears to have formed a symmetrical triangle. Such patterns typically form during periods of consolidation. The direction of the ongoing trend is to the upside, which is good news for the bulls.

Related
"Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Predicts Dollar's Fall, Might Be Time for Crypto

The XRP price is up 5.66% over the past 24 hours, according to data provided by crypto data site CoinMarketCap. The cryptocurrency is changing hands at $0.48 on major spot exchanges.

As reported by U.Today, the XRP token experienced a significant rally last month amid fresh speculation surrounding Ripple’s ongoing battle with the U.S. Securities Commission. In September, both parties filed motions for summary judgment.

#Ripple Price Prediction #XRP
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SEC Slams Ripple-Friendly Firms for Attempting to Help Defendants
10/04/2022 - 18:46
SEC Slams Ripple-Friendly Firms for Attempting to Help Defendants
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Here's When Bitcoin Will Take Back Off, According to Mike Novogratz
10/04/2022 - 16:02
Here's When Bitcoin Will Take Back Off, According to Mike Novogratz
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SOL and MATIC Price Analysis for October 4
10/04/2022 - 15:56
SOL and MATIC Price Analysis for October 4
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk