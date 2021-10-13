73% Respondents Getting SHIB, Dismissing FLOKI, Recent Poll Shows

A poll launched by crypto influencer David Gokhshtein shows that a lot more people are interested in SHIB than in another meme cryptocurrency: FLOKI

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

PAC Protocol chief David Gokhshtein is running a poll to find out which meme cryptocurrency his Twitter subscribers prefer: SHIB or FLOKI. At the moment, SHIB is leading and FLOKI is unlikely to take the lead.

Recently, the PAC Protocol CEO tweeted that he had got himself some SHIB as well.

You asked for it.



Who are you getting into right now? — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) October 12, 2021

Almost 73% choose SHIB

A total of 12,952 people have taken part in the survey on Gokhshtein's official Twitter page, 72.8% of them have chosen SHIB, while the remaining 27.2% voted for FLOKI.

In the comment thread, some Twitter users pointed out to the influencer that they prefer Dogecoin and that many SHIB holders have joined the FLOKI Army already.

However, according to recent data from CoinTrendz, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has become the most frequently mentioned coin on Twitter within an hour, getting more mentions than Bitcoin, Ethereum, DOGE, ADA and other popular altcoins.

SHIB remains the 12th place coin on CoinGecko.

According to market analytics website CoinGecko, SHIB is the holder of the 12th spot at press time. Its market capitalization value stands at $14,212,828,031.

CoinMarketCap, however, tells us that the "Dogecoin killer" is in 17th place with a $11,280,412,261 market cap.

Whales are buying into SHIB too

On Monday, Oct. 11, SHIB started recovering from the hardest retrace in its history, when it dropped 40%. It happened last week after the meme cryptocurrency staged an over 300% rally on the news of whales buying eye-popping amounts of this coin.

The largest single SHIB lump was six trillion coins, followed by another three purchases by the same anonymous whale totaling 276 billion Shiba Inu tokens.

By now, SHIB is down almost 11% from the $0.00003202 level reached on Monday after the recovery and is trading at $0.00002859.