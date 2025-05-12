XRP Spoils Tether's Big Day by Re-Entering Top 3

XRP has managed to reclaim its spot among the top 3 cryptocurrencies by market cap, according to CoinGecko data.

After surging by more than 9% over the past 24 hours, XRP has now swelled to nearly $151 billion. Based on the market cap metric, the cryptocurrency is now bigger than such major companies as Sony, Citigroup, Airbus, and Shopify.

XRP has reentered the top 3 by edging out stablecoin giant Tether (USDT).

Notably, USDT became the first stablecoin to surpass $150 billion in market capitalization.

In a celebratory post, Tether highlighted the fact that it had pioneered the stablecoin industry back in 2014. This cryptocurrency is becoming increasingly crowded, with Ripple also joining the fray last year.

XRP and USDT tend to constantly swap places on the leaderboard. Last year, XRP managed to decisively reclaim its spot among the top cryptocurrencies due to Ripple's wins and the excitement surrounding a regulatory U-turn in the US.

Of course, XRP is still far from repeating its 2018 feat and surpassing Ethereum (ETH). However, the Ripple-linked cryptocurrency has already done that on several occasions with its fully diluted market cap over the past several months.