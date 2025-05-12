Advertisement
Advertisement

    XRP Spoils Tether's Big Day by Re-Entering Top 3

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 12/05/2025 - 18:15
    XRP has managed to reclaim its spot inside the top 3
    Advertisement
    XRP Spoils Tether's Big Day by Re-Entering Top 3
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP has managed to reclaim its spot among the top 3 cryptocurrencies by market cap, according to CoinGecko data. 

    Advertisement

    After surging by more than 9% over the past 24 hours, XRP has now swelled to nearly $151 billion. Based on the market cap metric, the cryptocurrency is now bigger than such major companies as Sony, Citigroup, Airbus, and Shopify. 

    XRP has reentered the top 3 by edging out stablecoin giant Tether (USDT). 

    HOT Stories
    XRP Spoils Tether's Big Day by Re-Entering Top 3
    XRP's Real Surge Might Not Have Even Started Yet, Top Trader Believes
    Tron's USDT Smashes Ethereum-Based Version for First Time Ever
    Bitcoin Sees Abnormal 3,100% Liquidation Imbalance in Hourly Bloodbath

    Notably, USDT became the first stablecoin to surpass $150 billion in market capitalization. 

    Advertisement

    In a celebratory post, Tether highlighted the fact that it had pioneered the stablecoin industry back in 2014. This cryptocurrency is becoming increasingly crowded, with Ripple also joining the fray last year. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 05/12/2025 - 16:10
    Tron's USDT Smashes Ethereum-Based Version for First Time Ever
    ByVladislav Sopov

    XRP and USDT tend to constantly swap places on the leaderboard. Last year, XRP managed to decisively reclaim its spot among the top cryptocurrencies due to Ripple's wins and the excitement surrounding a regulatory U-turn in the US. 

    Of course, XRP is still far from repeating its 2018 feat and surpassing Ethereum (ETH). However, the Ripple-linked cryptocurrency has already done that on several occasions with its fully diluted market cap over the past several months.

    Meanwhile, as reported by U.Today, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse stated that the company would no longer publish its quarterly XRP reports. That said, it would still provide information regarding its holdings on the official website. 

    #XRP News #Tether News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 12, 2025 - 17:14
    XRP's Real Surge Might Not Have Even Started Yet, Top Trader Believes
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    May 12, 2025 - 16:33
    Goldman Sachs Bets on Bitcoin With $1.4 Billion via BlackRock's ETF, 516,120,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Set to Be Hit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AB DAO and AB Charity Foundation Join Forces to Build a Trustworthy Infrastructure and Promote Global Philanthropic Transformation
    Security, Simplicity, and Peace of Mind — All in Harmony with Zenit World’s Upcoming Mobile App
    Winner Mining Platform Introduces Service for XRP Community
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AB DAO and AB Charity Foundation Join Forces to Build a Trustworthy Infrastructure and Promote Global Philanthropic Transformation
    Security, Simplicity, and Peace of Mind — All in Harmony with Zenit World’s Upcoming Mobile App
    Winner Mining Platform Introduces Service for XRP Community
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Spoils Tether's Big Day by Re-Entering Top 3
    XRP's Real Surge Might Not Have Even Started Yet, Top Trader Believes
    Goldman Sachs Bets on Bitcoin With $1.4 Billion via BlackRock's ETF, 516,120,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Set to Be Hit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD