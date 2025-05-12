Advertisement
Advertisement

    Bitcoin Core: Controversial Update Pushes BTC Nodes to Move to Knots

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Mon, 12/05/2025 - 15:12
    As Bitcoin Core devs decide to lift OP_RETURN size limit, new nodes are moving to more conservative software Knots. Why?
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Core: Controversial Update Pushes BTC Nodes to Move to Knots
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin Knots, a conservative implementation of Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain node software, has surprisingly gained traction following the decision of Bitcoin Core developers to retire OP_RETURN size limit. This limitation served to protect Bitcoin (BTC) from being utilized for nonpayment use cases.

    Bitcoin Core nodes users going to Knots after debated OP_RETURN move

    In recent days, Bitcoin (BTC) node operators are dropping Bitcoin Core, the most mainstream implementation of its node software. Instead, the share of Bitcoin Knots nodes, i.e., a number of computers using the conservative version of software maintained by Luke Dashjr, is rocketing like never before.

    Article image
    Image by Coin Dance

    As demonstrated by Coin Dance tracking service, the number of Bitcoin Knots nodes literally went parabolic after Bitcoin Core devs decided to drop OP_RETURN size limit. 

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Strategy Buys $1.3 Billion Worth of Bitcoin
    XRP to $3? Bollinger Bands Say Maybe - But First, Major Stress Test
    1,021,155,586 SHIB Goes Up in Smoke But Here’s Big Catch
    Binance CEO Breaks Down Bitcoin's Future: Details

    In the last two weeks, this metric jumped by over 137% and reached an all-time high: 1,890 Bitcoin (BTC) nodes are relying on Bitcoin Knots software right now.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 05/06/2025 - 14:21
    Finally: Bitcoin Core Retires OP_RETURN Size Limit, What Does This Mean?
    ByVladislav Sopov

    A total of 5.46% of Bitcoin (BTC) nodes use Knots. Ten days ago, this metric sat at 2.72%, as U.Today previously reported. Other minor implementations also see the inflow of new nodes.

    Developers of Bitcoin Core decided to retire the OP_RETURN size limit - a measure of data that can be associated with the element of Bitcoin transaction - to make Bitcoin (BTC) suitable for usage beyond payments. 

    Minor implementations come with their own issues

    Namely, with larger OP_RETURN size, Bitcoin (BTC) will be able to handle new categories of data like pictures, texts and other content. The reform was advocated by Satoshi candidate Peter Todd and the team of BlockStream studio.

    However, more conservative Bitcoin (BTC) enthusiasts are sure that such a radical change of network design would kill the uniqueness of Bitcoin (BTC), making it yet another altcoin. For instance, JAN3 CEO Samson Mow slammed the update.

    As a decentralized open source network, Bitcoin (BTC) has no "official" client, and every full node operator can choose the one they would like to use.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 05/03/2025 - 12:07
    Bitcoin Core Dominance Criticized by Industry Veteran
    ByVladislav Sopov

    While choosing minor implementations might be an act of opposing voluntary changes, almost all of these implementations are either unmaintained or maintained by 1-2 persons, Bitcoin (BTC) veteran Jameson Lopp pointed out on X.

    #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    May 12, 2025 - 14:49
    Bitcoin (BTC): This Opens All-Time High, Ethereum (ETH): Key Breakout Secured, Solana (SOL) Can Smell $200
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    May 12, 2025 - 14:35
    3 Metrics That Show Stellar (XLM) May Flip Shiba Inu Soon
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Winner Mining Platform Introduces Service for XRP Community
    Sonic Labs Announces $10M Token Sale to Galaxy for U.S. Expansion
    LeveX Announces Launch of Bug Bounty Program with Up to $5,000 Reward
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Winner Mining Platform Introduces Service for XRP Community
    Sonic Labs Announces $10M Token Sale to Galaxy for U.S. Expansion
    LeveX Announces Launch of Bug Bounty Program with Up to $5,000 Reward
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Core: Controversial Update Pushes BTC Nodes to Move to Knots
    Bitcoin (BTC): This Opens All-Time High, Ethereum (ETH): Key Breakout Secured, Solana (SOL) Can Smell $200
    3 Metrics That Show Stellar (XLM) May Flip Shiba Inu Soon
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD