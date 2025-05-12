Bitcoin Core: Controversial Update Pushes BTC Nodes to Move to Knots

Advertisement

Bitcoin Knots, a conservative implementation of Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain node software, has surprisingly gained traction following the decision of Bitcoin Core developers to retire OP_RETURN size limit. This limitation served to protect Bitcoin (BTC) from being utilized for nonpayment use cases.

Bitcoin Core nodes users going to Knots after debated OP_RETURN move

In recent days, Bitcoin (BTC) node operators are dropping Bitcoin Core, the most mainstream implementation of its node software. Instead, the share of Bitcoin Knots nodes, i.e., a number of computers using the conservative version of software maintained by Luke Dashjr, is rocketing like never before.

Image by Coin Dance

As demonstrated by Coin Dance tracking service, the number of Bitcoin Knots nodes literally went parabolic after Bitcoin Core devs decided to drop OP_RETURN size limit.

In the last two weeks, this metric jumped by over 137% and reached an all-time high: 1,890 Bitcoin (BTC) nodes are relying on Bitcoin Knots software right now.

Advertisement

A total of 5.46% of Bitcoin (BTC) nodes use Knots. Ten days ago, this metric sat at 2.72%, as U.Today previously reported. Other minor implementations also see the inflow of new nodes.

Developers of Bitcoin Core decided to retire the OP_RETURN size limit - a measure of data that can be associated with the element of Bitcoin transaction - to make Bitcoin (BTC) suitable for usage beyond payments.

Minor implementations come with their own issues

Namely, with larger OP_RETURN size, Bitcoin (BTC) will be able to handle new categories of data like pictures, texts and other content. The reform was advocated by Satoshi candidate Peter Todd and the team of BlockStream studio.

However, more conservative Bitcoin (BTC) enthusiasts are sure that such a radical change of network design would kill the uniqueness of Bitcoin (BTC), making it yet another altcoin. For instance, JAN3 CEO Samson Mow slammed the update.

As a decentralized open source network, Bitcoin (BTC) has no "official" client, and every full node operator can choose the one they would like to use.

While choosing minor implementations might be an act of opposing voluntary changes, almost all of these implementations are either unmaintained or maintained by 1-2 persons, Bitcoin (BTC) veteran Jameson Lopp pointed out on X.