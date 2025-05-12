Advertisement
Advertisement

    Tron's USDT Smashes Ethereum-Based Version for First Time Ever

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Mon, 12/05/2025 - 16:10
    Justin Sun's blockchain just outshined its largest rival in extremely important metric
    Advertisement
    Tron's USDT Smashes Ethereum-Based Version for First Time Ever
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    For the first time in stablecoin history, there is more U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) available on Tron (TRX) than on Ethereum (ETH). Amid this historical flippening triggered by crypto markets' upsurge, other USDT chains are still responsible for a tiny part of its supply.

    Tron (TRX) outshines Ethereum (ETH) in USDT supply, analyst says

    After reaching $73.8 billion market capitalization, TRC-20 USDT became the dominant version of the largest stablecoin. Ethereum (ETH), a long-term leader, is now dethroned and is sitting at $71.9 billion, as CryptoQuant's community analyst JA Maartunn points out on X.

    In his analysis, the expert stressed that such a "flippening" has happened for the first time in the history of USDT and both of its dominant blockchains.

    Advertisement

    Tron's founder Justin Sun celebrates the accomplishment on X:

    HOT Stories
    Tron's USDT Smashes Ethereum-Based Version for First Time Ever
    Bitcoin Sees Abnormal 3,100% Liquidation Imbalance in Hourly Bloodbath
    Schiff Warns of 'Huge Real Losses' for Strategy's Saylor If Bitcoin Price Slips
    Breaking: Strategy Buys $1.3 Billion Worth of Bitcoin

    The expert's information is confirmed by Tether Transparency portal. As displayed there, Tron is responsible for $73,169,319,028 in circulation, while Ethereum is a home for $71,696,312,783 in USDT.

    At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) remains the biggest blockchain when it comes to "Total Authorized" metric. Ethereum (ETH) has $74,547,745,201 in USDT authorized, while Tron's number is about $600 million lower.

    Solana, TON, Aptos still lagging behind USDT majors

    TRX, a key cryptocurrency of Tron blockchain and its gas payment token, is up by 5.3% in no time. The TRX price reaches local high at $0.2753.

    At the same time, despite the stablecoin segment hitting new highs in terms of market cap, minor versions of USDT still lack adoption.

    Solana, TON, Aptos, Avalanche, Tezos and other USDT versions combined are still responsible for less than 10% of its supply.

    #TRON News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 12, 2025 - 16:02
    Bitcoin Sees Abnormal 3,100% Liquidation Imbalance in Hourly Bloodbath
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    May 12, 2025 - 15:49
    Cardano (ADA) Path to $1 Cleared: What Comes Next?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Security, Simplicity, and Peace of Mind — All in Harmony with Zenit World’s Upcoming Mobile App
    Winner Mining Platform Introduces Service for XRP Community
    Sonic Labs Announces $10M Token Sale to Galaxy for U.S. Expansion
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Security, Simplicity, and Peace of Mind — All in Harmony with Zenit World’s Upcoming Mobile App
    Winner Mining Platform Introduces Service for XRP Community
    Sonic Labs Announces $10M Token Sale to Galaxy for U.S. Expansion
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Tron's USDT Smashes Ethereum-Based Version for First Time Ever
    Bitcoin Sees Abnormal 3,100% Liquidation Imbalance in Hourly Bloodbath
    Cardano (ADA) Path to $1 Cleared: What Comes Next?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD