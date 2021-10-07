Influencer David Gokhshtein Draws Attention to DOGE, SHIB, FLOKI Massive Rise

David Gokhstein has emphasized the recent massive growth of the canine coins: SHIB, FLOKI and stable rise of DOGE

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

PAC Protocol CEO David Gokhshtein has taken to Twitter to point out that SHIB and FLOKI have both massively risen in recent days. He also mentioned Dogecoin as the initial canine coin.

"You now have $DOGE, $SHIB and $FLOKI"

David Gokhstein, also a former Republican Congressional candidate, mentioned the most popular meme coins pumped by Elon Musk in his recent tweet.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (FLOKI), as well as Dogecoin, have been inspired Japanese dog breed Shiba Inu. Over the past week, SHIB has demonstrated a staggering rise, blasting off by a whopping 317.35%.

The rally was first driven by the news of an anonymous whale buying a lump of six trillion, and then three lumps totaling 276 billion SHIB over the weekend.

Apparently, Gokhshtein does not hold any SHIB and, according to his recent tweet, he may have some personal reasons for that. However, he does wish the SHIB community luck.

SHIB and FLOKI outperform Dogecoin

Later on, Elon Musk published a picture of his Shiba Inu puppy, named Floki, on his Twitter page. This gave more momentum to the SHIB rally and allowed FLOKI to spike as well.

SHIB even made it into the top 20 list the other day, and today it holds 15th place. The coin is trading at $0.00003141 after 31% growth in the past 24 hours. The coin has outperformed DOGE by price growth. The SHIB market cap has now soared to $12,399,994,375. Its trading volume has eclipsed $18 billion.

At the moment, SHIB is a mere 18% away from recapturing its all-time high of $0.0000388 reached on May 10.

Image via TradingView

DOGE has only risen 26.48% from Oct. 4-6 but, by now, it has gone down 8.9%.

FLOKI is trading at $0.00006739, showing approximately similar growth, according to CoinMarketCap. It is still ranked 2,770, though, with a market cap of less than $1 billion: $634,885,530.

The FLOKI/WETH pair has surged 43.26% over the past day.