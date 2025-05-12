XRP's Real Surge Might Not Have Even Started Yet, Top Trader Believes

According to popular pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader DonAlt, XRP's ongoing rally could be just the beginning.

$XRP



Still one of the most interesting altcoin charts out there

Chilling at range low after having wiped out the lows before



If this market upswing holds I'd expect this to be amongst the best performers still pic.twitter.com/MGI3XnjQlI — DonAlt (@CryptoDonAlt) April 22, 2025

The Ripple-affiliated token has managed to bounce from the bottom of the price range that it has been stuck in for a substantial period of time.

In late April, the popular cryptocurrency trader wrote that XRP had one of the most interesting charts among altcoins.

XRP has now surged by 20% since the aforementioned post that was published when the cryptocurrency was at the low of the range.

If the token manages to break out above the range high, it could potentially result in a much more powerful upward move.

Notably, DonAlt managed to predict the massive XRP price surge that took place in the fourth quarter of 2024.

XRP's current resistance level stands at $2.75, according to the prominent trader.

At press time, XRP is trading at $2.59 after surging by nearly 10% over the past 24 hours.

As reported by U.Today, a massive whale on decentralized trading platform HyperLiquid recently went long on XRP after securing enormous gains with their ETH long.