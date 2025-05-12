Advertisement
Advertisement

    Schiff Warns of 'Huge Real Losses' for Strategy's Saylor If Bitcoin Price Slips

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 12/05/2025 - 15:32
    Peter Schiff issues grim Bitcoin price warning for Michael Saylor and Strategy
    Advertisement
    Schiff Warns of 'Huge Real Losses' for Strategy's Saylor If Bitcoin Price Slips
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Michael Saylor just dropped another $1.34 billion on Bitcoin (BTC), adding 13,390 BTC at an average of about $99,856 per coin. That brings Strategy’s total to 568,840 BTC, bought for roughly $39.41 billion, with an average cost of $69,287. Thus, it is the same playbook as almost every Monday - buy more, hold longer.

    Advertisement

    But Peter Schiff is not buying the logic as probably the most vocal cryptocurrency critic calling out what he sees as the obvious problem - if the next move in Bitcoin's price is down, Strategy's position could start cracking fast.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 05/12/2025 - 12:00
    Breaking: Strategy Buys $1.3 Billion Worth of Bitcoin
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Schiff Warns of 'Huge Real Losses' for Strategy's Saylor If Bitcoin Price Slips
    Breaking: Strategy Buys $1.3 Billion Worth of Bitcoin
    XRP to $3? Bollinger Bands Say Maybe - But First, Major Stress Test
    1,021,155,586 SHIB Goes Up in Smoke But Here’s Big Catch

    According to Schiff, Saylor’s latest buy likely pushes the company's average cost above $70,000. If Bitcoin drops below that, unrealized losses could turn real - especially because a lot of that stash was bought using debt. Schiff’s point is simple: borrowing billions to hold a volatile asset works great when prices rise, but it gets ugly when they do not.

    Advertisement

    The concern is not just Bitcoin itself - it is what happens if Strategy’s stock falls, too. The company trades under MSTR, currently at $413.44, with a $113 billion market cap and a $123.18 billion enterprise value. More than half of that value - 51.2% - is tied to Bitcoin. 

    If the stock price drops, the collateral backing the company’s debt could weaken. That raises the possibility of forced sales, including BTC - something Saylor has avoided at all costs.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 05/06/2025 - 14:50
    'Total Scam': Peter Schiff Issues Brutal Bitcoin Verdict
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Schiff’s criticism is not new, but it lands differently now. It id not just a philosophical disagreement - it is a math problem. Buying high, borrowing big and holding forever only works if Bitcoin keeps going up. If it does not, conviction turns into exposure, fast. 

    Strategy has made it clear it does not plan to sell. But the more they buy, the more their cost basis rises - and the tighter the window gets. Schiff thinks that window is already closing.

    #Peter Schiff #Michael Saylor #Strategy News #MicroStrategy News #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    May 12, 2025 - 15:23
    SHIB Price Prediction for May 12
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    May 12, 2025 - 15:19
    XRP Returns to Top 3 Cryptos as $3 Price Now in Sight
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Security, Simplicity, and Peace of Mind — All in Harmony with Zenit World’s Upcoming Mobile App
    Winner Mining Platform Introduces Service for XRP Community
    Sonic Labs Announces $10M Token Sale to Galaxy for U.S. Expansion
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Security, Simplicity, and Peace of Mind — All in Harmony with Zenit World’s Upcoming Mobile App
    Winner Mining Platform Introduces Service for XRP Community
    Sonic Labs Announces $10M Token Sale to Galaxy for U.S. Expansion
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Schiff Warns of 'Huge Real Losses' for Strategy's Saylor If Bitcoin Price Slips
    SHIB Price Prediction for May 12
    XRP Returns to Top 3 Cryptos as $3 Price Now in Sight
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD