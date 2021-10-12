SHIB Gets More Mentions on Twitter Than Bitcoin, Ethereum, DOGE

According to a tweet by CoinTrendz, the trending meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has gotten more Twitter mentions within an hour than Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, ADA and other altcoins, including those that are on the top 10 list.
This was measured on Oct. 11. SHIB got 419 mentions within an hour, while the king crypto, Bitcoin, got 307, hitting second place. It was followed by Ethereum (mentioned 188 times), Anyswap (176 mentions) and DOGE, with its 134 mentions.
Solana and Cardano's ADA are on that list as well, further from Dogecoin.
Top 10 Mentions on Twitter in the last hour$SHIB $BTC $ETH $ANY $DOGE $VLX $SOL $ADA $AXS $LUNA— CoinTrendz.com (@CoinTrendz) October 11, 2021
More on https://t.co/ke7SHQm6tN 🚀 pic.twitter.com/yLvvkPtCcK