SHIB Gets More Mentions on Twitter Than Bitcoin, Ethereum, DOGE

Tue, 10/12/2021 - 12:31
Yuri Molchan
SHIB is the most frequently mentioned cryptocurrency in the top 10 mentioned coins on Twitter, surpassing DOGE, Bitcoin and ETH
According to a tweet by CoinTrendz, the trending meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has gotten more Twitter mentions within an hour than Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, ADA and other altcoins, including those that are on the top 10 list.

This was measured on Oct. 11. SHIB got 419 mentions within an hour, while the king crypto, Bitcoin, got 307, hitting second place. It was followed by Ethereum (mentioned 188 times), Anyswap (176 mentions) and DOGE, with its 134 mentions.

Solana and Cardano's ADA are on that list as well, further from Dogecoin.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

