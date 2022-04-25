52 Billion SHIB Bought by Investor "Bombur" as SHIB Regains Position of Whales' Biggest Holding

Popular meme cryptocurrency has recovered status of biggest whale holding after losing it on Sunday, while this whale grabs another 52 billion SHIB

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to WhaleStats crypto tracker that follows the 100 biggest wallets on the Ethereum network, Shiba Inu has again become the biggest token by USD value among the owners of these crypto addresses, pushing FTX Token away from this spot.

In the meantime, one of the major ETH whales has added another 52 billion SHIB to his wallet.

SHIB pushes FTX from the biggest holding position

On Sunday, U.Today covered that the second largest canine cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu, was moved from the position of the largest USD value token held by the biggest ETH investors by FTX Token (FTT).

This native coin of the FTX crypto exchange has always held position two after SHIB and, from time to time, it manages to capture the number one spot, pushing SHIB backwards.

However, over the past two weeks, SHIB held on top position nearly all days in a row, so Sunday was the first time recently that FTT kicked Shiba out.

Now, the meme token is back in its position as the leading investment for whales.

LINK, another coin that often competes with Shiba Inu for the biggest-USD value holding status, is currently the most-widely held token for whales, while GALA is the most-traded cryptocurrency.

At press time, the 100 biggest Ethereum whales own $1,236,201,017 worth of SHIB. This amount of USD totals 53,361,146,785,247 canine tokens.

Image via WhaleStats

ETH whales keep buying big chunks of SHIB

On Saturday, U.Today covered that fifth-ranked ETH investor "BlueWhale0073" grabbed another massive lump of Shiba Inu—86,679,001,529 tokens worth $2,111,500 at the exchange rate on the day of the acquisition.

Previously in April, this investor bought a whopping 1.17 trillion Shiba Inu, outstripping other whales who were buying SHIB too: "Bombur" and "Light." The latter proudly holds first place on WhaleStats' scale of ETH investors.

However, "BlueWhale0073" and other whales who buy a lot of SHIB often sell their meme crypto holdings almost immediately, making large profits on the fluctuations of the coin's price.

52 billion SHIB bought just now

Earlier today, Shiba Inu printed several large red hourly candles, dropping 5.59% on the Binance exchange.

Now, the coin is trading at $0.00002273, giving whales another good opportunity to buy the dip and sell it when the price moves higher.

A few minutes ago, WhaleStats published a tweet, spreading the world about the "Bombur" whale buying a total of 51,799,991,288 Shiba Inu. This purchase of meme coins cost this investor $1,178,967.