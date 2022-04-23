86.6 Billion SHIB Acquired by Whale, Who Grabbed Almost 2 Trillion SHIB in April

News
Sat, 04/23/2022 - 10:08
article image
Yuri Molchan
"BlueWhale0073" continues to buy Shiba Inu this month but he seems to be doing for a quick profit
86.6 Billion SHIB Acquired by Whale, Who Grabbed Almost 2 Trillion SHIB in April
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

This whale keeps buying SHIB persistently in order to sell it later on, as data from WhaleStats shows.

Since April 10, he has already acquired over 1.2 trillion SHIB tokens, along with a few other ETH investors that have also been purchasing massive chunks of Shiba Inu.

86.6 billion SHIB lands in this wallet

WhaleStats has reported that over 17 hours ago, owner of the "BlueWhale0073" address gobbled a close to 90 billion SHIB – 86,679,001,529 tokens, paying $2,111,500 for that astounding amount of crypto.

As reported by U.Today earlier, over the past two weeks, this whale had scooped up 1.2 trillion meme tokens. Three days ago, he made an acquisition of 50 billion SHIB.

Besides, on Friday, ETH whale “Bombur” grabbed a 50,296,290,794 SHIB lump, having bought a similar amount of SHIB earlier this week.

However, pages of these wallets on WhaleStats show that these investors have been buying SHIB to make a quick buck – the second largest canine coin is the largest incoming asset and the biggest outgoing coin too.

This week, the price of SHIB has been fluctuating slightly, reaching a low of $0.00002401 on April 18 and then surging to the $0.0000256 level, which is enough to make a substantial profit trading massive piles of tokens.

Related
Ripple vs SEC: Resolution Likely to Come in 2023 – Ripple’s Stuart Alderoty

Whales’ SHIB balance melts

WhaleStats page that shows key data related to the 100 biggest wallets on the Ethereum chain says that the overall supply of Shiba Inu held by ETH whales has been shrinking.

On April 23, it is $1.2 billion worth of SHIB, while a day before it was a $1.4 billion equivalent of Shiba Inu.

However, SHIB continues to hold the position of the biggest crypto asset by the USD value held by the largest Ethereum whales.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Cryptocurrency Whales
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Record 512 Million XRP Shifted by Ripple and Unknown Wallets: Report
04/23/2022 - 11:46
Record 512 Million XRP Shifted by Ripple and Unknown Wallets: Report
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple vs SEC: Resolution Likely to Come in 2023 – Ripple’s Stuart Alderoty
04/23/2022 - 08:57
Ripple vs SEC: Resolution Likely to Come in 2023 – Ripple’s Stuart Alderoty
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu Developer Issues Scam Warning
04/22/2022 - 19:07
Shiba Inu Developer Issues Scam Warning
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya