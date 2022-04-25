Shiba Inu Burn Portal Gaining Traction with Holders Shortly After Launch

News
Mon, 04/25/2022 - 07:47
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Shiba Inu’s burn portal is gaining popularity with users shortly after its launch that took place last week
Shiba Inu Burn Portal Gaining Traction with Holders Shortly After Launch
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

More than eight billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens have been permanently removed from circulation over the last 24 hours with the help of a new burn portal, according to a tweet posted by the official account of the popular cryptocurrency project.

Burning refers to the process of sending tokens to a dead address. 

The burn portal is meant to make the process of removing tokens from circulation more organized. 

It was launched in partnership with decentralized finance project Ryoshi’s Vision (RYOSHI) last week. Apart from potentially boosting the price of the token by permanently reducing its circulating supply, the holders of Shiba Inu will also be able to receive RYOSHI tokens in exchange for burntSHIB tokens. Shiba Inu started off with a maximum supply of one quadrillion tokens.

Related
Dogecoin Fan Elon Musk May Buy Twitter This Week: Report
Ryoshi, the token’s pseudonymous creator, gifted half of the supply to Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum. 

In May, Buterin decided to donate 50 trillion SHIB tokens to a pandemic-focused relief fund.

Within the same month, Buterin burned a whopping 410 trillion tokens, boosting the price of the token.

Presently, there are 549 trillion SHIB tokens in circulation. 

After a significant correction, SHIB penetrated mainstream consciousness in October because of its blistering price rally. Despite the community’s efforts to burn the token, its price remains under pressure. It is down 73.59% from its October high, currently trading at $0.00002262 on major spot exchanges.

Shiba Inu remains the 15th biggest token by market capitalization (one spot below rival Dogecoin).   

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SHIB Army Can Now Generate Passive Income, Ripple Helps Move 512 Million XRP, Ripple Case Resolution to Come in 2023: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
04/25/2022 - 16:36
SHIB Army Can Now Generate Passive Income, Ripple Helps Move 512 Million XRP, Ripple Case Resolution to Come in 2023: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image El Salvador's Bitcoin Experiment Is Big Failure, Study Shows
04/25/2022 - 16:11
El Salvador's Bitcoin Experiment Is Big Failure, Study Shows
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu to $0.001: Here Are Two Potential Reasons for SHIB's Next Price Move
04/25/2022 - 15:59
Shiba Inu to $0.001: Here Are Two Potential Reasons for SHIB's Next Price Move
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide