PointPay
PointPay

211 Million XRP Tokens Shifted by Top Crypto Exchanges, Bybit Moves Half of It

News
Fri, 06/25/2021 - 11:27
article image
Yuri Molchan
Popular blockchain tracking bot has spotted an amount close to 211 million XRP tokens moved in the past seventeen hours by major crypto exchanges
211 Million XRP Tokens Shifted by Top Crypto Exchanges, Bybit Moves Half of It
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Popular DLT tracking service platform Whale Alert released several tweets, showing that in the last fifteen hours, several centralized crypto exchanges have moved 210.9 million XRP coins to one another.

Half of this amount was moved by the Bybit exchange based in Singapore.

In the meantime, XRP, the seventh largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization value, has been trading in the range near the $0.6 price mark.

$133 million in XRP on the move

According to the data published by Whale Alert, in the past five hours, top centralized crypto exchanges have transferred 185 million XRP.

The largest lump of 125,340,900 was moved by the Bybit trading venue based in Singapore. The other exchanges that have taken part in these transfers were Binance and Huobi trading behemoths.

Another XRP stash of 26 million from Binance to the US publicly-traded crypto exchange Coinbase approximately seventeen hours ago.

8300_0
Image via Twitter

Related
Savvy Trader Peter Brandt Says This Pattern May Send XRP to All-Time Lows

Peter Brandt expects XRP to hit all-time lows

As reported by U.Today earlier, famous old-school commodity trader Peter Brandt, who sometimes posts charts and forecasts on Bitcoin, XRP and a few other cryptos, took to Twitter today to share that XRP may decline to all-time lows in the near future.

Brandt concluded this based on the forming Head and Shoulders pattern, which is a reversal one and sees a price of an asset go in a different direction once it is completed.

At the time of writing this, the seventh biggest crypto XRP is changing hands at $0.6 per token, according to the data provided by CoinMarketCap.

#Ripple News #XRP Transfer #Peter Brandt
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image John McAfee's Widow Blames U.S. Authorities for Husband's Death
06/25/2021 - 14:04

John McAfee's Widow Blames U.S. Authorities for Husband's Death
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Ex-Hillary Clinton Adviser Tomicah Tillemann to Work with $2.2 Billion Crypto Fund
06/25/2021 - 13:04

Ex-Hillary Clinton Adviser Tomicah Tillemann to Work with $2.2 Billion Crypto Fund
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image DOGE Trading Temporarily Disabled on Poloniex for Maintenance
06/25/2021 - 12:26

DOGE Trading Temporarily Disabled on Poloniex for Maintenance
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan