Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Hits Ultra Rare Golden Cross Versus Bitcoin

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP stunned by ultra rare golden cross against Bitcoin, inside are possible scenarios
    Tue, 4/02/2025 - 13:01
    A
    A
    A
    XRP Hits Ultra Rare Golden Cross Versus Bitcoin
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Something interesting is happening on XRP’s price chart, but whether it is the start of something bigger or just another moment in crypto’s unpredictable cycle remains to be seen. The token’s performance against Bitcoin (BTC) has been hard to ignore, with a 367% surge since November at its peak. And now, a major technical signal has emerged, one that traders are watching closely.

    Advertisement

    A golden cross on the weekly time frame has been formed. That is when a shorter moving average - in this case, the 23-day - crosses above a longer moving average, like the 200-day.

    Related
    XRP Saw Biggest Crash But Then Recovered 42% in Matter of Hours: Details
    Tue, 02/04/2025 - 08:23
    XRP Saw Biggest Crash But Then Recovered 42% in Matter of Hours: Details
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Veteran Michael Saylor Turns 60
    SHIB Burns Jump 567%, But Here’s Big Price Twist
    Coinbase's Top Lawyer to Testify in Congress
    Ethereum's Buterin Says Pectra Will Double L2 Capacity

    Historically, this kind of crossover suggests strong bullish momentum, hinting at the possibility of big gains ahead. But markets are not always that simple. Crypto, in particular, is a master of irony. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    For now, XRP sits at 0.000026 BTC, having climbed 33.8% in the past 24 hours. That spike followed a broad market shakeup, which added to the unpredictability of the current trend. Still, its record high against Bitcoin, set in May 2017 at 0.00025 BTC, is a long way off. If XRP were to return to that peak, its price in dollar terms would be over $24.7.

    $1 trillion XRP: Dream or reality?

    It is an appealing idea, but is it realistic? Think about this: in just two months, XRP surged from $0.55 to $3.40, which is a 650% increase, and its market cap shot up to almost $200 billion. To reach $24.70, XRP's market cap would have to surpass $1 trillion. That is not impossible, but it is definitely a challenge.

    Related
    Sell or Hold? What Bollinger Bands Say About XRP
    Mon, 02/03/2025 - 15:42
    Sell or Hold? What Bollinger Bands Say About XRP
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    A lot is riding on broader market conditions. Investor sentiment, major economic shifts and new regulations will all shape what happens next. The golden cross is a good sign, but history has shown that just having momentum is not enough.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #XRP Price Analysis #XRP Price Prediction #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 4, 2025 - 12:48
    MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Veteran Michael Saylor Turns 60
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Feb 4, 2025 - 12:44
    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for February 4
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Qarden Token Unveils Groundbreaking Cross-Chain Technology to Power the Future of Decentralized Finance
    Qardun Revolutionizes Blockchain-Based Payments, Captivating the Crypto World
    Agent A.I. (AGNT) Token Presale Goes Live – A Thoughtful Take on AI and Meme Culture
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Hits Ultra Rare Golden Cross Versus Bitcoin
    MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Veteran Michael Saylor Turns 60
    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for February 4
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD