Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Sell or Hold? What Bollinger Bands Say About XRP

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP holders face make-or-break moment, but Bollinger Bands offer glimpse of clarity
    Mon, 3/02/2025 - 15:42
    A
    A
    A
    Sell or Hold? What Bollinger Bands Say About XRP
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The last 24 hours on the crypto market have been anything but pleasant, prosperous, rational and lucrative. With $2.2 billion worth of liquidations in perpetual futures alone, and a total of at least $8 billion liquidated, according to ByBit's CEO, almost every digital asset took a hit in its price. 

    Advertisement

    One of the most popular coins, XRP, saw a 31% drop during the day, hitting a low of $1.7684 per Bitstamp. Despite the fact that in the last few hours XRP quotes have seen a recovery of the same but different 31%, the question that is causing many holders and traders headaches is whether this recovery is a "dead cat bounce" and there is a need to use it to exit their XRP positions. 

    Related
    29,532,534 XRP Tranfer Stuns Top US Crypto Exchange
    Mon, 02/03/2025 - 12:24
    29,532,534 XRP Tranfer Stuns Top US Crypto Exchange
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    1,000,000,000 DOGE In Past Five Hours As Price Crashes 25%
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Tanking in 'Brutal Market Crash,' But Here's Good News
    $2.2 Billion Wiped Out as XRP and Other Altcoins Collapse
    XRP Does It First Time in 2025: What's Next? Dogecoin (DOGE): $0.3 Finally Lost, Ethereum (ETH) Won't Exit This Downtrend

    Or, if the worst is over and the popular cryptocurrency will now continue its ascent without latecomers on board.

    Advertisement

    Three bands, two options

    Just on Sunday, U.Today reported that XRP is seeing a record expansion of the Bollinger Bands, a popular indicator used by many on the financial market to gauge current momentum.

    With XRP in the upper band on the weekly chart, and the need to deflate this type of bubble, the possibility of the token's price revisiting a median of $1.69 was more likely than not. Few predicted that this would happen overnight, but here we are.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Now, using the same indicator, it could be said that XRP has held above the median on the weekly chart, and if it manages to stay close above it this week, the possibility of further gains becomes more likely. 

    Related
    XRP Price May Lose 43% If This Bollinger Bands Signal Validates
    Sun, 02/02/2025 - 13:52
    XRP Price May Lose 43% If This Bollinger Bands Signal Validates
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    However, it cannot be ruled out that XRP could test recent lows again this week. It is not about XRP or Bollinger Bands, just pure market mechanics when the price tends to revisit extremes to test buyers and sellers. 

    So the options seem clear: if you are not afraid of the possibility of a slow bleed this week and are willing to hold to see if the median is strong at the end of the week, then there is no need to capitulate now. Otherwise, this rebound may seem to be a soft spot to de-risk.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP #XRP News #XRP Price Analysis #XRP Price Prediction #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 3, 2025 - 15:19
    Bitcoin (BTC) Kimchi Premium Hits Three-Year Highs amid Crypto Carnage
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    News
    Feb 3, 2025 - 15:03
    SHIB Burns Crash Hard As Market Collapses: Details
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Qardun Revolutionizes Blockchain-Based Payments, Captivating the Crypto World
    Agent A.I. (AGNT) Token Presale Goes Live – A Thoughtful Take on AI and Meme Culture
    Philippines Leads Southeast Asia’s Fintech Future: Fintech Revolution Summit 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Sell or Hold? What Bollinger Bands Say About XRP
    Bitcoin (BTC) Kimchi Premium Hits Three-Year Highs amid Crypto Carnage
    SHIB Burns Crash Hard As Market Collapses: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD