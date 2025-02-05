Dogecoin (DOGE) Lands on Crucial Support, US Dollar Index (DXY) Signaling Bitcoin Surge, Ethereum (ETH) Shows Worst Top 10 Performance

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin is currently at the 200 EMA, a historically significant zone for trend reversals, having reached a critical support level following a protracted decline. Dogecoin has previously used this level as a crucial turning point, making it a critical area where either a significant rebound or additional breakdown may occur.

Holding above 200 EMA: A recovery route is scenario 1. The downtrend may come to an end and a relief rally may be triggered if DOGE is able to maintain its position above the 200 EMA, which is currently at $0.26. If this level is successfully defended, buyers will be intervening to stop additional losses.

The next resistance zone in this scenario is $0.34, and a recovery toward $0.30 to $0.32 is feasible. A return to the $0.36-$0.38 range might occur if momentum picks up speed. For a trend reversal to be confirmed, DOGE must exhibit higher volume and buying strength.

Scenario 2: Bearish continuation with a break below the 200 EMA. A significant bearish signal that would pave the way to a more thorough correction would be generated if Dogecoin dropped below the 200 EMA. A rapid drop toward $0.22, the next important support level, could result from a break below $0.26.

At worst, DOGE might even go back to $0.18, wiping out a large portion of its recent gains. The meme coin would be in a risky position as a result, and traders would be closely monitoring any possible signs of recovery. This is a make-or-break situation for DOGE. While holding the 200 EMA might lead to a brief rally, a breakdown would increase selling pressure and cause the asset to enter a more severe correction phase. The coming days will determine whether bulls can defend this crucial level or if DOGE will enter another leg down.

DXY pushes Bitcoin

Following a recent rally, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY), a crucial gauge of the dollar's strength relative to other major currencies, is currently trading at 108.60, indicating volatility. Bitcoin (BTC) and the DXY have historically had an inverse relationship; when the dollar rises, BTC typically struggles, and when it falls, Bitcoin frequently soars.

With the help of its 50 and 200 EMAs, which both indicate continued strength, DXY has been on a strong upward trend. Bitcoin may be able to regain momentum, though, as the recent rejection at 109.50 suggests potential weakness. A further decline toward 106.40 or lower could occur if DXY is unable to maintain support at 107.70, providing a bullish setup for Bitcoin.

Bitcoin might get stronger and try to break out toward $100,000 if DXY begins to fall, assuming it stays at its current levels. However, BTC may experience pressure and a short-term decline back toward $92,000 to $90,000 if DXY recovers and breaks above 109.50. The Federal Reserve's policies and the forthcoming economic data will be key factors in determining how the DXY moves.

The dollar may weaken and open the door for Bitcoin's next bullish move if inflation slows and rate hikes slow. However, if the economy proves to be more resilient than anticipated, DXY may rise while BTC struggles.

Ethereum's worst performance

Ethereum has suffered greatly, performing worse than the other 10 most popular cryptocurrencies. While XRP and Bitcoin have demonstrated signs of stability and recovery, ETH is still plunging and is having trouble finding support. It is currently the worst-performing major digital asset, with a recent decline below $3,000 signifying a critical breakdown.

In just a few days, ETH has dropped by almost 30% and broken below a number of important support levels. Normally serving as powerful dynamic supports, the 50 EMA ($3328) and 200 EMA ($3,192) have been broken. If buyers do not intervene, Ethereum, which is currently trading at about $2,796, could lose more money.

ETH is having a hard time recovering in contrast to Bitcoin, which is still trading above $95,000, and XRP, which experienced a dramatic recovery following a significant decline. The lack of momentum suggests weak buying interest, leaving Ethereum vulnerable to further downside pressure.

The next significant support, which corresponds to previous demand zones, is located around $2,600 if Ethereum is unable to recover $3,000. Ethereum might reach $2,300, a level not seen in months, if it breaks below this. ETH may experience a brief relief rally, however, if it recovers $3,000 and rises above $3,200. To confirm a bullish reversal, it would still need to break above $3,328.